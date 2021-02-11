I’d drip-feed £250 a month into top UK shares in an ISA to aim to retire in comfort
I reckon investing in a spread of top UK shares is a great way to build wealth for my retirement, but I’m wary of paying big lump sums into the market. My concern is that shares will crash the next day, and I will be instantly down on my investment.
There is a very simple way around this. I have set up a direct debit, to invest a regular monthly sum into a spread of top UK shares. This means that even if markets crash next day, I will only be down a small amount. I will then have another shot at buying more top shares the following month.
This way, I do not have to pay attention to whether the stock market is rising, falling or whatever. I will invest my regular monthly chunk regardless. In fact, I actually benefit when share prices drop, because my monthly payment picks up more stock.
I’m buying top UK shares
This means I never have to worry about timing the market, which is a fool’s game anyway. Nobody can do it consistently, no matter how clever they think they are.
There is another advantage to investing regular sums in the market. Once I have set up a direct debit, I can forget about it, more or less. That money automatically comes out of my account, so I don’t even notice it. That makes investing easier and less painful. I’ll invest using my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance, so I don’t have to pay income tax and capital gains tax on my returns.
I’m still 15 years away from retirement. If I invest £250 a month, and my portfolio of top UK shares grows at 6.5% a year after charges, that money will grow to £77,262 by the time I stop working. I don’t think that’s enough to retire on comfortably, even with my state pension entitlement. Fortunately, I have other retirement funds in a spread of pensions and tax-free ISAs.
I’m investing lump sums too
That said, I am beginning to get worried. They say retirement creeps up on you, and in my early 50s I am discovering the truth of this. Suddenly, it doesn’t seem that far off, so I will be doing something else on top of my £250.
Whenever I have a lump sum to hand, I plan to buy more top UK shares. I’m happy to invest lump sums of up to £1,000, as it shouldn’t hurt too much if markets crash next day. I will simply hold on for the long term, then the recovery should come.
Like many people, I have been spending way less than usual during the pandemic. While I’ll enjoy a few trips to the pub and a holiday one day – when allowed – I am directing most of my savings into the stock market. I’m on the hunt for top opportunities today. As I explain here, I think banks, mining companies, household goods companies and pharmaceutical shares are among the top UK stocks to buy right now.
This one also tempts me.
Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.