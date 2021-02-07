The Motley Fool

How I plan to obtain financial freedom with a passive income from dividend shares

Peter Stephens | Sunday, 7th February, 2021

When buying dividend shares, it’s tempting to purchase the highest-yielding stocks to generate the largest passive income possible.

However, this strategy can cause a couple of issues. First, high-yielding stocks could struggle to afford their current payouts because of financial challenges. Second, high-yielding stocks may not offer strong dividend growth. This could make them less attractive over the long run.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

As such, focusing on the reliability of dividends alongside their growth prospects could be a means of securing financial freedom via income stocks.

Buying dividend shares with a robust passive income

A reliable income from dividend shares is likely to be a key part of achieving financial freedom for most people. For example, a consistent income provides security. By contrast, a volatile income can mean budgeting challenges that impact negatively on the quality of life.

As such, it’s important to check whether a company can afford its dividends in a variety of market conditions. One means of doing this is making sure they are covered by profit. This means that if sales fall due to weak operating conditions they’re less likely to affect the dividend.

Furthermore, considering whether a company’s business model is highly correlated to the performance of the economy could be a shrewd move. Defensive stocks that provide greater resilience in times of economic uncertainty could be more attractive than cyclical businesses.

Purchasing dividend stocks with growth potential

In order to achieve financial freedom, it’s important to have a passive income from dividend shares that grows by at least as much as inflation each year. If it doesn’t, an investor may find their spending power is gradually reduced. Over time, this can mean an individual’s lifestyle is severely impacted. Especially since a higher rate of global inflation may be ahead because of the loose monetary policies being pursued.

Clearly, assessing the dividend growth potential for any company is subjective. However, by analysing factors such as its long-term industry outlook, market position and strategy, it’s possible to build a picture as to whether it’s likely to provide a growing passive income to its investors in the coming years.

Holding cash for emergencies

Inevitably, there’ll be times when an investor requires access to cash that’s above and beyond the passive income they receive from dividend shares. For example, this may be due to unexpected one-off repairs to a house or car. As such, it’s important to have some emergency cash available for these kinds of situations.

This doesn’t mean relying on cash for a return. However, it does mean having some savings in place that can supplement an income from dividend shares when needed. This can help an investor to enjoy greater financial freedom, with less worry, in the long run.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Peter Stephens