The Motley Fool

Passive income ideas I’d use today in the new bull market

Peter Stephens | Tuesday, 2nd February, 2021

Image source: Getty Images.

Even after the stock market rally in the new bull market, many FTSE 350 shares offer high dividend yields. As such, they could prove to be a sound means of generating a passive income compared to other assets such as bonds.

Furthermore, buying defensive companies with robust business models could be a means of enhancing the stability of an income stream. Meanwhile, companies that don’t need to change their business models over the coming years could have greater scope to make rising shareholder payouts.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

As such, buying defensive stocks with stable business models could be a means of maximising income over the long run.

Making a passive income from defensive shares

Defensive stocks haven’t been especially popular over recent months. Many investors have instead purchased companies with upbeat growth prospects to make a passive income, or to obtain capital appreciation.

As such, the yields available from defensive shares could be relatively high at the present time. Sectors such as tobacco and utilities currently contain many stocks with above-average yields. These may be less susceptible to declines in a tough economic environment.

In fact, defensive shares could prove to be a means of obtaining a resilient and growing income return. Their financial performance may be less impacted by what could prove to be an uncertain period for the broader economy. This could also lead to dividend growth. Especially since they may be able to raise prices and shareholder payouts in line with inflation.

Buying stocks with stable business models

The pandemic could cause some companies to change their business models in response to evolving customer tastes. For example, they may need to shift resources online. Or they may cater to consumers  likely to work from home to an increasing extent in future.

Such companies may be more likely to reinvest in their operations, rather than pay a rising dividend. As such, it may be prudent to seek a passive income from businesses less likely to need to change their operating structure over the next few years.

Such companies may include consumer goods businesses with established brands, or financial services firms that are likely to maintain their current spread of operations.

Although no business model is ever 100% stable and is always subject to change, companies that require modest reinvestment may be a more prudent opportunity to make a growing income return.

Managing risks in an uncertain market

As ever, making a passive income from shares is riskier than holding other assets such as cash and bonds. However, the high yields available in some sectors could make the potential rewards equally high.

Though buying defensive stocks with stable business models doesn’t eliminate risk, it could produce a more robust income return. Certainly in what’s currently a tough operating environment for many FTSE 350 companies.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Peter Stephens