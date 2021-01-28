These 2 FTSE 100 shares have leapt over 20% in 30 days. Which would I buy?
The first month of 2021 has seen the FTSE 100 leap and then slide as share prices fell back. Eight days into the year, the Footsie had gained almost 415 points (6.4%), one of its strongest starts in decades. However, it has since slipped back and is now under 45 points ahead (0.7%) for 2021. But some FTSE 100 shares have had a cracking month, with these two in particular surging over the past 30 days.
FTSE 100 winner #1: Ocado
The biggest riser in the FTSE 100 so far in 2021 is online grocer Ocado Group (LSE: OCDO). The Ocado share price has soared by more than a quarter (28.8%) in 30 days. What’s more, Ocado has been an outstanding share to own since 2016. Its shares are up 125.1% over one year, 455.5% over three years and 956.8% over five years. As a result, Ocado has also been the best-performing FTSE 100 share over all three of these time periods.
Of course, the Ocado share price may continue to thrash the Footsie, but I am sceptical. Since floating in mid-2010, Ocado has released a decade of results as a public company. As it gets larger, Ocado burns through yet more cash and generates greater losses, including a pre-tax loss of £214.5m in 2019. At the current share price of 2,854p, Ocado is valued at £21.4bn. That’s over 12 times its 2019 revenues. Even though Ocado’s revenues are growing fast, this makes its shares among the most highly priced in the FTSE 100. Also, loss-making Ocado has never paid a dividend. Hence, as a value investor looking for cheap shares and decent dividends, I would not buy this FTSE 100 share today. For me, Ocado looks like a bubble waiting to burst.
Johnson Matthey is up 21%
My second surging FTSE 100 share is Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Although not a household name like Ocado, Johnson Matthey has been around since 1817 and has a 204-year pedigree. Matthey is a world leader in the production of specialist chemicals and precious metals. Its products are used in the production of industrial chemicals, emissions controls, batteries, medical products, and and pharmaceuticals.
One stock for a post-Covid world...
Covid-19 is ripping the investment world in two…
Some companies have seen exploding cash-flows, soaring valuations and record results…
…Others are scrimping and suffering.
Entire industries look to be going extinct.
Such world-changing events may only happen once in a lifetime.
And it seems there’s no middle ground.
Financially, you’ll want to learn how to get positioned on the winning side.
That’s why our expert analysts have put together this special report.
If the pandemic has completely changed our lives forever, then they believe that this stock, hidden inside the tech-heavy NASDAQ, could be set for monstrous gains...
Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this US stock… free of charge!
Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.