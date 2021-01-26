The Motley Fool

3 UK shares I’d buy in an ISA today with £4k to invest!

Royston Wild | Tuesday, 26th January, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

I’m still looking for top UK shares to buy in 2021. Here are three British stocks I’d happily add to my Stocks and Shares ISA today.

#1: Bowled over!

Its bowling alleys are shuttered as the public health emergency drags on. But I’d still buy Hollywood Bowl (LSE: BOWL) for my shares portfolio today. Sure, broker hopes that annual earnings will rocket 400%+ this fiscal year might well fall flat. I think the long-term outlook for this UK share remains white hot, however.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

The popularity of ten-pin bowling has been soaring in recent years. And people’s desire to get out and start slinging those heavy balls around appears to be undimmed, despite Covid-19. The company enjoyed “strong customer demand” when its alleys temporarily reopened in August and September, it has previously said. Hollywood Bowl remains committed to expansion to exploit this trend too.

That said, the post-pandemic leisure sector remains and unknown quantity so such shares come with plenty of uncertainty. And new site openings have been put on the backburner to protect the balance sheet during the pandemic. But the UK share still hopes to open two new centres each year from the end of fiscal 2022. Speaking of the balance sheet, Hollywood Bowl is financially robust following a recent equity raise. As of September had £31.8m of liquidity, which I think should put it in good shape to ride out the Covid-19 crisis.

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer

#2: Drink it in

I’d also be happy to buy Britvic despite its peril-packed profits outlook in 2021. It faces the prospect of another big hit this year as Covid-19 lockdowns continue. It faces more significant revenues gaps caused by bar and restaurant closures, along with weak demand from the ‘on the move’ segment.

I’d buy Britvic for the same reason that I recently bought shares in Coca-Cola HBC. Soft drinks labels like Robinsons, Lipton and Pepsi Max have eternal pulling power with consumers all over the globe. And sales of these products will likely rocket again when the coronavirus crisis passes. I think Britvic’s strong record of product innovation bodes well for a profits bounceback from next year. Recent launches include its Robinsons Superfruit Cordials drinks which play on the healthy living theme.

#3: Another UK share in my ISA

Things might not be plain sailing for the housebuilders in 2021. The possibility of surging unemployment might smack demand for their new-builds in the months ahead. Sales might experience a big drop off when the stamp duty holiday expires at the end of March too.

This doesn’t mean that market conditions for the likes of Barratt Developments won’t remain largely robust, however. Low interest rates and ‘Help to Buy’ government equity loans should keep new home sales ticking over nicely, despite these problems. Don’t forget, too, that Britain has a colossal housing shortage. The housebuilders can’t keep up with demand as a result. And this is likely to remain the case for years to come.

This particular UK share decided to start paying dividends again this month following recent strong reporting. As a Barratt shareholder myself this gives me extra confidence in the short-to-medium term.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Royston Wild owns shares of Barratt Developments and Coca-Cola HBC. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Britvic and Hollywood Bowl. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Royston Wild