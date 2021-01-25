I reckon these 2 FTSE 100 stocks could be among the best shares to buy today

I’m looking for the best shares to buy today, and I favour FTSE 100 stocks that have shown their resilience during the pandemic.

Personally, I won’t be buying airlines such as easyJet or Ryanair. At some point both stocks could fly, and prove among the very best shares to buy for the recovery. But, as countries strengthen their travel bans, I don’t think we’re there yet.

Cineworld also worries me. The James Bond movie is postponed yet again, and streaming services are encroaching into its territory. The cinema chain has the liquidity to survive this year but I’d like to see signs of an economic recovery before taking a chance on it.

I reckon Bunzl is one of the best shares to buy

Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) strikes me as one of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy for my portfolio now. It has risen steadily since last year’s crash, boosted by demand for its cleaning, hygiene, and healthcare offerings, including sanitisers, gloves, and face shields.

The pandemic will not last forever, so this trend will eventually reverse. Brokers at Barclays have also warned of a backlash against disposable packaging, and single-use plastics make up about 15% of Bunzl’s sales. However, I would expect management to adapt and keep up with its competitors, if not stay one step ahead.

I rate Bunzl as one of the best shares to buy because it offers my portfolio plenty of diversification, both by region and country. It looks pretty resilient, too, with strong cash flows and a robust balance sheet. The Bunzl share price may look pricey at 18.21 times earnings, but it yields a solid 2.09%. I’ll take that level of income these days.

I’d also target the Barratt share price

The UK property market is nothing if not resilient and I also favour housebuilder Barratt Developments. Management announced earlier this month that it planned to restart dividends after first-half forward sales jumped 14.3% to 13,588 homes. I’m a big fan of dividend stocks, and like to include some on my list of best shares to buy.

The stamp duty holiday was in full swing during this period, and this will have bolstered demand. House sales and price growth may now have peaked and could slow once the tax break ends on 31 March. However, demand for housing in the UK continues to outstrip demand, and today’s record low mortgage rates should underpin sales.

I’m hoping there is an opportunity here, with the Barratt share price trading at just 11.6 times earnings. I am tempted to add this stock to my portfolio today. I am viewing this as a long-term buy and hold investment, to give me more exposure to the housebuilding sector. At today’s valuation I see no point in waiting. Especially since sentiment could recover strongly once the dividend is restored.

I reckon these are two of the best shares to buy today, for my own portfolio, as they should slot in nicely alongside my existing holdings.