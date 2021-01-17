Top FTSE 100 stocks! 5 UK shares I think could help me make a million

Some investors avoid the FTSE 100 in the belief they can achieve better returns from smaller businesses. However, I think this is a mistake. The FTSE 100 contains some of the best UK shares and, by investing in these companies, I think I can significantly improve my chances of making £1m in the stock market.

With that in mind, here are the five UK shares I’d buy right now.

FTSE 100 stocks to buy

I like to focus on high-quality growth stocks that already have a good track record of producing attractive total returns for investors.

B&M European Value Retail is a great example. Since 2015, this company’s bottom line has grown 10-fold as it doubled down on what it does best, offering consumers what they want at low prices. If the firm sticks with this tried-and-tested strategy, I reckon it’ll continue to grow.

As B&M’s profits have expanded, so have investor returns. The firm’s dividend is up three-fold since 2015. A dividend yield of 3.7% is pencilled in for next year, which is above the FTSE 100 average.

Distribution group Bunzl has used a similar strategy. The company has focused on what it does best for the past decade, pushing down costs and increasing profit margins. This focus has helped make it one of the best performing UK shares. As it continues to snap up smaller competitors with additional profits, I reckon it’s highly likely this FTSE 100 growth champion will produce high total returns for shareholders in the years ahead.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals looks to be exceptionally well-positioned to profit from the ever-growing demand for affordable pharmaceutical treatments. As one of the world’s largest generic drug manufacturers, Hikma’s profit margins have helped the business outperform competitors. I reckon will continue as long as management continues to focus on the group’s core market.

The best UK shares

Finally, I’m incredibly excited about the prospects for retailers JD Sports and Next. Over the past 12 months, both of these businesses have shown they’re prepared for the 21st century.

As other retailers have collapsed, JD Sports and Next have doubled down on their online operations, helping keep the businesses afloat. In fact, e-sales have more than made up for lost brick-and-mortar sales in both cases. As more and more consumers shop online, having a robust digital presence will be essential for any business in the years ahead.

These two retailers have some of the most extensive online retail operations in the FTSE 100 and all UK shares. That’s why my money is on these businesses. As the online retail sector continues to expand, JD Sports and Next should continue to prosper.

I reckon these are some of the best UK shares to buy right now. If I had to pick just five companies to buy right now, I’d invest in a diversified basket of these shares for the next decade.