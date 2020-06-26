Make a million from the stock market crash! I think these are the best UK shares to buy now
Some see a stock market crash as a reason to run for the hills. Others see it as an chance to try and get rich and possible make a million. Personally, I see the recent market crash as an ideal opportunity to buy some of the best UK shares out there at a bargain price.
The Covid-19 crash leaves plenty of British stocks looking cheap, based on forward earnings multiples. Some carry bulky dividend yields too. But separating the share market stars from the investment traps can be tricky business. What are the best UK shares to buy today then?
Well there’s a sea of genuinely-brilliant bargains to buy on the FTSE 100 alone today. Britain’s blue-chip index may have leapt from March’s multi-year lows, but it remains a whopping 17% lower from pre-crash levels.
FTSE 100 favourites
Utilities giants National Grid, SSE and Severn Trent are all great buys following the market crash. These FTSE 100 firms have exceptional earnings visibility even during economic downturns. It’s a quality City analysts reckon will allow them to keep paying big dividends. As a consequence, forward yields for these firms range 4.5-6%.
Be careful with utilities though. Not all are created equal. Former FTSE 100 mainstay Centrica has been crushed by the emergence of a great many cheaper, independent energy suppliers. It’s a problem that threatens to get worse in the coming recession as households desperately scramble to save cash.
More giant dividends
Buying the utilities is a great way to boost the income you receive from your stocks portfolio. And, happily, they’re only some of the best UK shares that look too cheap to be true following the market crash.
Giving insurance companies some serious attention is also a good idea today. FTSE 100 stock Admiral Group boasts a huge 5.7% dividend yield following the crash. On the FTSE 250, Hastings Group — another giant in the ultra-defensive motor insurance market — carries a similar yield. However, Direct Line Insurance Group really grabs attention with its 8.8% forward reading.
I rate all these general insurance specialists as top buys following the market crash. I like the look of plenty of life insurance specialists at current prices too. Legal & General Group and RSA Insurance Group from the FTSE 100 look particularly appetising. Their yields sit at 8.2% and 6.2% respectively.
Buy the market crash
It’s not all about income though. The stock market crash leaves plenty of bargains for growth hunters to sink their teeth into as well.
I think household goods manufacturers such as Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and PZ Cussons are always great buys. Their goods have the brand power to keep earnings shuttling higher whatever the weather.
You might also want to give Footsie giant BAE Systems and FTSE 250 share Babcock International Group a spin. Global defence spending can always be guaranteed to rise over the long term. And major suppliers like these are well-placed to ride the trend.
These companies are just a taster of some of the best UK shares you can buy after the market crash. The stock market is jam-packed with companies that could help long-term investors on their quest to make a million.
So use this recent pullback as a chance to build a winning investment portfolio.
Royston Wild owns shares of Unilever. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Unilever. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of PZ Cussons. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.