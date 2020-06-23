I’d buy these FTSE 100 bargains today and hold them for 10 years
Over, the past few weeks, the stock market has recovered from its March crash. However, despite this performance, several FTSE 100 bargains still seem appealing, based on their long-term growth prospects.
As such, buying a basket of these stocks, like the two businesses profiled below, could be a sensible long-term financial decision.
FTSE 100 bargains on offer
Steel producer Evraz (LSE: EVR) appears to be one of the most undervalued companies in the FTSE 100 right now. While the outlook for the company is quite uncertain in the short term, due to the risks facing the global economy, its competitive advantages should allow the business to stand out in the long run.
Evraz is a fully integrated steel producer. It not only manufacturers and sells steel, but produces the raw materials as well. This may help the company remain competitive in a highly competitive market.
Evraz’s other advantage is its high insider ownership. Management still owns most of the business. This means they’re highly incentivised to achieve the best returns for investors. This is why the company stands out among other FTSE 100 bargains.
Indeed, before the coronavirus crisis, Evraz offered one of the most attractive dividend yields in the FTSE 100.
Therefore, with the industrial company’s shares trading 29% lower than they were at the start of the year, now could be a great time to buy into this long-term recovery story. Its vertically integrated business model and substantial management ownership may help it stage a strong recovery as the world economy starts to grow again.
WPP
As FTSE 100 bargains go, WPP (LSE: WPP) stands out. Shares in the company have been struggling for years, but it remains the most significant media agency in the world. This gives it an edge over competitors and strong recovery potential in the next few years.
At the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, companies pulled their advertising spending, which had a significant impact on WPP’s top line. However, advertising spending has recovered and even started to grow again in some markets in recent weeks. That suggests WPP is through the worst of it.
Of course, a second wave of coronavirus could destabilise the company’s recovery. But, as other businesses around the world fight for customers in a harsh economic environment, WPP may benefit. Furthermore, the group’s global diversity could be a crucial factor in its recovery in the coming years.
With this being the case, buying WPP as a long-term investment after the stock’s recent pullback could help you grow your financial nest egg.
Even though shares in the media giant have recently staged a modest recovery, the stock is still down 40% year to date. This implies these shares continue to offer a margin of safety at current levels.
Buying these two FTSE 100 bargains as part of a well-diversified investment portfolio could generate impressive total returns in the years ahead.
If you are looking for other companies to include in your portfolio alongside WPP, some of our favourite Investments are profiled in the report below.
5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50
Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic…
And with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.
But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down…
You see, here at The Motley Fool we don’t believe “over-trading” is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm.
That’s why we’re sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away.
Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!
Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.