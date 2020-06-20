3 tips to help you make a million in the stock market crash

The stock market crash may have caused some investors to sell their shares and seek other methods of building wealth.

However, while the stock market might remain volatile in the short term, over the long run, equities are unrivalled in their ability to build wealth for investors.

With that in mind, here are three tips that could help you make the most of the stock market crash and improve your chances of building a seven-figure portfolio.

Be greedy when others are fearful

The stock market can be incredibly volatile at times. While this might be challenging in the short term, buying stocks during market declines may enable you to buy high-quality stocks when they offer wide margins of safety.

As such, they could offer even higher returns than the market average over the long run. This may require you to be greedy when other investors are running scared, but history has shown that buying investments in a stock market crash is the best strategy to improve your long-term investment returns.

Look past the stock market crash

While owning stocks in a market crash might seem tough at the time, equities have a solid track record of recovering from their very worst declines.

Over the past three-and-half decades, the FTSE 100 has been through many peaks and troughs. On more than two occasions, the index has lost around 50% of its value.

Still, despite this performance, the market has managed to outperform many other mainstream assets over the long run. Indeed, it went on to post fresh record highs after those bear markets.

Therefore, while the market may face further uncertainty in the short term, there’s a high probability the stock market will follow its long-term path to post new record highs in the coming years.

Tax benefits

One tool investors can use to make the most of the stock market crash is to use a tax-efficient investment account. Accounts such as a Stocks and Shares ISA or a SIPP, provide investors with tax benefits that could reduce the time it takes you to make a million in the market.

For example, any money added to a SIPP attracts tax at your marginal tax rate. That’s 20% for basic rate taxpayers. Meanwhile, any income or capital gains earned on assets held inside a SIPP do not attract any further tax liabilities. The same goes for ISA assets.

The bottom line

It isn’t easy to make a million in the stock market, but by using the three tips above, and making the most of the stock market crash, you could improve your chances of hitting this target.

Buying high-quality undervalued stocks, or a simple index tracker fund at a low level inside an ISA or SIPP could increase the size of your nest egg, and allow you to retire early, even if the market takes years to recover.