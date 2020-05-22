FTSE 100 crash: I’d buy these 2 cheap stocks in an ISA today to get rich and retire early

Buying cheap FTSE 100 shares after the recent stock market crash may not sound all that appealing to many investors. After all, the index may experience continued uncertainty in the short run.

However, over the long run, there may be opportunities for investors to benefit from the index’s recovery. With many stocks trading on low valuations, they could deliver strong turnarounds over the coming years.

With that in mind, here are two FTSE 100 stocks that seem to offer wide margins of safety at the present time. They could improve your prospects of retiring early.

FTSE 100 miner BHP Group

The recent update from mining company BHP (LSE: BHP) showed it’s been able to continue to operate despite the coronavirus pandemic. It has maintained production guidance across many of its operations for the current year. Meanwhile, its disciplined approach to costs could help it to deliver relatively strong financial performance.

With BHP’s balance sheet being relatively strong, it appears to offer less risk than many of its sector peers. It also has exposure to a wide range of commodities that could further reduce its risks during an uncertain period for the world economy.

Of course, demand for a range of commodities could come under pressure should the global economy’s growth rate decline in the coming months. Past recessions have often produced disappointing returns for investors across the mining sector, due in part to its high degree of cyclicality.

However, investors appear to have factored in many of the risks facing the business. As such, the FTSE 100 company could deliver long-term recovery potential after its share price declined 14% since the start of the year.

Aviva

Another FTSE 100 share that could offer long-term recovery potential is insurance company Aviva (LSE: AV). It recently reported that it expects the total cost of claims relating to coronavirus will be around £160m net of reinsurance. Furthermore, it anticipates coronavirus will continue to impact on its financial prospects.

Despite this, the company reported strong performance in its first quarter. For example, its General Insurance sales increased by 3%, while new business within its Life Insurance division increased by 28%.

With Aviva appearing to have a solid financial position, it could be well-placed to overcome short-term difficulties to produce a share price recovery over the coming years.

The FTSE 100 stock’s decline of 43% since the start of the year highlights investor sentiment is extremely weak. This could persist in the short run, but provides long-term investors with the opportunity to buy a high-quality business while it offers a wide margin of safety.

As such, through buying a slice of Aviva today, and holding it over the long run as part of a diverse portfolio of shares, you could improve your prospects of retiring early.