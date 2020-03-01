3 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy with my last £3k

The recent market turbulence has thrown up some fantastic blue-chip bargains. Many of these could be excellent long term investments for buy-and-hold investors.

Here are three FTSE 100 companies that appear cheap today and could be great investments over the long run.

Aviva

As one of the largest asset management and insurance companies in the UK, Aviva (LSE: AV) is also one of the country’s largest businesses.

However, despite the group’s size and reputation, the market seems to hate the stock.

Its shares are currently dealing at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.3, compared to the market average of 13. At the same time, the insurance group offers a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Aviva’s valuation suggests that the stock offers a wide margin of safety at current levels. As such, now could be the time for income investors to snap up a share of this undervalued business.

Recent trading updates from the group show that while the company has lacked direction for the past few years, it is now trying to return to growth. Management is targeting improved cash generation, which will allow it to reduce debt and increase shareholder returns.

Considering the company’s current valuation, even a slight improvement in its fortunes could lead to a big re-rating of the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group

Shares in British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE: IAG) have seen heavy selling pressure over the past few weeks.

It is not difficult to understand why investors have been dumping the stock. IAG is one of the world’s largest airlines and is highly exposed to the coronavirus outbreak.

IAG estimates the outbreak will hit capacity by 1%to 2% in terms of available seat kilometres, although it has not put a figure on what the global travel disruption will cost.

Unfortunately, the situation could get a lot worse before it gets better. So, at this stage, it is impossible to tell what the final cost will be.

Nevertheless, for long-term investors, this could be a great opportunity. IAG has a strong balance sheet and owns some of the world’s most recognisable airline brands. This suggests that the business can weather the storm and possibly come out the other side unscathed.

At the time of writing, shares in the airline group trade at a P/E of 5.5 and support a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Shares in consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE: RB) have also come under pressure due to virus worries. Still, once again, the market seems to have overreacted. The virus outbreak might cause some disruption to the group’s operations in the near term. Nonetheless, Reckitt’s long run potential remains attractive.

What is more, the owner of health and hygiene brands such as Cillit Bang and Dettol might actually see sales of its cleaning products rise over the next few weeks as authorities try to contain the virus.

Therefore, now could be an excellent time to take advantage of the current market weakness to buy a stake in Reckitt.

It is currently dealing at a P/E of 17.7 and supports a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is one of the lowest valuations attributed to the stock in the past five years. That suggests there could be a significant upside on offer for investors from current levels when uncertainty recedes.