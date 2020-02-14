Forget the Bitcoin price! I’d invest £1k in these 2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks today

The surging Bitcoin price may convince some investors that now is the right time to sell FTSE 100 stocks and buy the virtual currency.

However, with the index offering numerous stocks that seem to trade on low valuations, now could be an opportune moment to buy companies that offer wide margins of safety and hold them for the long run.

In doing so, you may be able to generate a higher total return than Bitcoin. With that in mind, here are two large-cap shares that I think could be worth buying today.

Imperial Brands

Recent months have been highly challenging for investors in Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB). The company recently released a profit warning, with its performance in next-generation products being disappointing.

Despite a resilient performance from its tobacco business, Imperial Brands is forecast to post a fall in its bottom line of 1% this year. Growth of just 3% is expected next year, which could mean that investor sentiment remains at a low ebb over the medium term.

In the long run, the company’s dividend prospects could improve its overall returns. It currently yields 11.7% from a shareholder payout that is covered 1.3 times by net profit. Its high yield also suggests that its share price includes a wide margin of safety that could indicate its risk/reward ratio is highly favourable.

Clearly, the business is experiencing a period of major change. But with long-term growth forecast within next-generation products, now could be the right time to buy a slice of the business while it appears to offer a mix of income and recovery potential.

Kingfisher

Also offering a wide margin of safety at the present time is Kingfisher (LSE: KGF). The retailer has experienced a prolonged period of challenging trading conditions that showed little sign of changing in its most recent quarterly update. In fact, its sales declined by 3.2%, with the vast majority of its markets reporting a drop in their revenue.

Looking ahead, Kingfisher’s bottom line is expected to flatline in the current year. However, it is forecast to rise by 5% next year, which could prompt an improvement in investor sentiment. In this area, it has significant scope for improvement. It currently trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.7, which suggests that investors have factored in the company’s difficult operating environment.

In terms of its income prospects, Kingfisher has a dividend yield of 5% from a shareholder payout that is covered twice by net profit. This suggests that it is affordable at the present time, and could even rise in the coming years if the retailer is able to deliver on its forecasts. As such, now may be the right time to buy it ahead of what could be an improving period for the business and its stock price.