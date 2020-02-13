Forget a Cash ISA. I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to make a passive income

With the interest rates on Cash ISAs generally being less than inflation at the present time, buying FTSE 100 dividend shares could be a worthwhile move.

It could improve your passive income today, enable you to obtain a growing income return in the coming years, and provide scope for impressive capital returns in the long run.

With that in mind, here are two FTSE 100 stocks that offer a mix of improving income returns and share price recovery potential.

Bunzl

International distribution and support services company Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) has experienced a challenging period. Its most recent trading update highlighted the difficult macroeconomic conditions it faces in many of its markets. As such, its adjusted revenue is expected to have increased by just 1% for the full year.

Looking ahead, Bunzl is forecast to post a fall in its bottom line of 1% this year, while a 2% rise in 2021 suggests that further challenges could be ahead.

However, this could mean that the stock is a worthwhile buying opportunity. It currently trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.4, which is below its long-term average rating. This suggests that it offers a margin of safety following its share price fall over the past year.

In addition, it has a dividend yield of 2.8% that has scope to improve as a result of Bunzl’s dividend being covered 2.4 times by net profit. And since the company has a number of acquisition opportunities in its pipeline following the £120m it spent in 2019 on buying businesses, its long-term growth rate in sales and profit could improve. As such, now may be the right time to buy a slice of the stock while investor sentiment is relatively weak.

BP

Another FTSE 100 share that has fallen out of favour with investors in recent months is BP (LSE: BP). The oil and gas company has, like many of its peers, experienced highly challenging operating conditions in recent quarters. Oil and gas prices have fallen, and could continue to do so, as fears surrounding the prospects for the world economy have caused demand growth to slow.

BP now offers a dividend yield of 6.9% following a disappointing period for its share price. While further challenges may be ahead, and its bottom line could fail to improve significantly in the short run, its dividends are due to be covered 1.3 times by net profit this year. This suggests that there is ample headroom for the business when making shareholder payments, and that they may prove to be more resilient than the dividends of some of its sector peers.

The stock’s P/E ratio of 11.2 suggests that investors may have priced in the uncertainty facing the oil and gas industry. As such, now could be the right time to buy it for the long term.