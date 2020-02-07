Three things Soros said that you shouldn’t miss

Stock market bubbles don’t grow out of thin air. They have a solid basis in reality, but reality as distorted by a misconception.

Stock market bubbles take time to form. They require the hype and excitement to slowly build. Take Bitcoin – nothing had fundamentally changed when Bitcoin had its mega rise in 2017. It was still a cryptocurrency. But what had changed was the perception.

The story slowly built, that cryptocurrency was going to ‘kill’ the banks and fiat currency. Every bubble has a compelling narrative, and the idea that cryptocurrency was going to make everything fairer and much simpler was incredibly seductive.

However, as the price rose, punters took that to mean that they were right. It was positive feedback. And so more and more people bought, and they were right too as the price continued to rise. Although Bitcoin has no intrinsic value and is impossible to value with any sense of accuracy (the price is purely what people are willing to buy and sell for), the price continued to rise faster and faster until eventually the bubble burst.

And so it is the same with equity bubbles. You’d be wise to take heed of Soros’ words.