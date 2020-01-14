No savings at 40? I’d invest in these 2 FTSE 100 stocks to retire on a rising passive income

With the FTSE 100 offering a wide range of income investing opportunities, it is never too late to start building your retirement portfolio.

In many cases, large-cap shares can deliver high dividend growth to complement their impressive yields. This could mean that they provide a growing income return in the long run which improves your chances of enjoying financial freedom in older age.

With that in mind, here are two FTSE 100 shares that could be worth buying today. They may enable you to achieve a growing passive income in retirement – even from a standing start at age 40.

WPP

Advertising and PR company WPP (LSE: WPP) may not be considered a dividend stock by many investors. However, it has a dividend yield of 5.8% at the present time. This is partly due to its disappointing share price performance over recent years, as well as its dividend being maintained over the last couple of years despite weaker financial performance.

Looking ahead, the company is making changes to its strategy to improve its competitiveness. For example, it is disposing of its non-core agencies and is aiming to use this capital to reduce debt levels. This could reduce the overall risk of the business while it aims to reposition itself as a company that is increasingly focused on the technology sector.

With WPP’s dividend payout being covered 1.5 times by net profit, it seems to be highly affordable. The company is forecast to post a rise in its bottom line of over 8% next year, which suggests that its strategy is working well. As such, now could be the right time to buy its shares while they trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.

HSBC

Another FTSE 100 share that could offer a growing dividend in the long run is HSBC (LSE: HSBA). It has also experienced a challenging period, with a change in senior management and mixed results causing investors to demand a wide margin of safety in its valuation.

This has led to the stock currently having a dividend yield of 6.6%. Since it is covered 1.5 times by net profit, it seems to be highly affordable at its current level. And with HSBC continuing to invest in its growth opportunities, while at the same time aiming to become more efficient, it may be able to pay a rising dividend over the coming years.

Clearly, the outcome of the US/China trade war is likely to have a significant impact on the company’s financial performance. However, this risk appears to be priced in, with the bank’s shares currently trading on a P/E ratio of just 11. Therefore, on a risk/reward basis, they seem to be highly appealing for long-term income investors who are seeking to build a growing passive income stream.