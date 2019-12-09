Here’s how my 2019 stock tips could have helped you smash the FTSE 100

At the start of every month, and the beginning of every year, TMF writers share their best stock tips. These can be an excellent source of investment ideas. Here’s a look at how my 2019 tips performed up to the end of November.

Top stock for 2019: Unilever

Price 31/12/18: 4,109p

Price 29/11/19: 4,578p

Gain: 11.4% plus dividends

For 2019, I picked Unilever, due to its defensive nature. Interestingly, ULVR surged as high as 5,333p in September, meaning you could have pocketed a 30% gain. Unfortunately, it has pulled back significantly since then, however, it has still outperformed the FTSE 100 (9.2% plus dividends).

January: DS Smith

Price 31/12/18: 299p

Price 29/11/19: 382p

Gain: 27.8% plus dividends

For January I picked DS Smith as it had been sold off heavily in late 2018. It ended November at 382p, which equates to a gain of 27.8% (vs 9.2% for the FTSE 100).

February: Workspace Group

Price 31/01/19: 950p

Price 29/11/19: 1,108p

Gain: 16.6% plus dividends

In February, I chose property company Workspace, which was out of favour at the time. WKP ended November at 1,108p which equates to a gain of 16.6% (vs 5.4% for the FTSE 100). Add in a near-4% yield, and you have a return of around 20%.

March

I missed the deadline here as I was lying on a beach in Sydney.

April: Hargreaves Lansdown

Price 31/03/19: 1,856p

Price 29/11/19: 1,855p

Gain: 0.0% plus dividends

For April, I selected Hargreaves Lansdown. HL soared above 2,400p in May, meaning you could have pocketed a near-30% gain in six weeks. However, unfortunately, the shares came crashing back down when Neil Woodford’s fund was suspended in June. Overall, the stock has gone nowhere since my tip.

May: Reckitt Benckiser

Price 30/04/19: 6,197p

Price 29/11/19: 6,066p

Gain: -2.1% plus dividends

For May, I picked Reckitt Benckiser. Since then, RB has struggled to gain any real momentum. At the end of November, the stock closed at 6,066p, equating to a loss of around 2%.

June: BAE Systems

Price 31/05/19: 452p

Price 29/11/19: 573p

Gain: 26.8% plus dividends

In June, I chose BAE Systems. Its share price had fallen due to concerns over the group’s ties with Saudi Arabia. BAE ended November at 573p, which equates to a gain of 26.8% (vs 3% for the FTSE 100).

July: Boohoo

Price 30/06/19: 212p

Price 29/11/19: 315p

Gain: 48.6%

In July, I picked Boohoo. Following this tip could have been very profitable, as Boohoo shares ended November at 315p. That’s a gain of 48.6% (vs -1% for the FTSE 100).

August: ASOS

Price 31/07/19: 2,606p

Price 29/11/19: 3,201p

Gain: 22.8%

For August, I selected ASOS. Its shares had fallen due to a profit warning. ASOS shares ended November at 3201p which equates to a gain of 22.8% (vs -3% for the FTSE 100).

September: Legal & General

Price 31/08/2019: 220p

Price 29/11/19: 281p

Gain: 27.7% plus dividends

In September, I chose Legal & General, which had taken a hit due to market volatility. LGEN ended November at 281p. That’s a gain of 27.7% (vs 2% for the FTSE 100).

October: Sage

Price 30/09/19: 691p

Price 29/11/19: 754p

Gain: 9.1% plus dividends

In October, I went with Sage. It was a little out of favour at the time. Since then, investor sentiment towards the stock has improved, generating a nice 9% gain.

November: Reckitt Benckiser

Price 31/10/19: 5,964p

Price 29/11/19: 6,066p.

Gain: 1.7% plus dividends

Finally, for November, I picked RB again. It has moved a little higher since I picked it, but it’s still early days here.

Overall, I’m pretty happy with 2019’s tips. A number of them generated 25%+ gains and there were no big losses.