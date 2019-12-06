Forget the National Lottery and Premium Bonds! I’d invest in these 2 FTSE 100 stocks today

While winning £1m+ on the Lottery or Premium Bonds is likely to appeal to most people, the chances of doing so are extremely slim. In fact, there is a one in 45m chance of winning the lottery, while the average return on Premium Bonds is 1.4% at the present time.

Therefore, buying a range of FTSE 100 shares could be a better idea. They may offer good value for money in many cases at the present time, while their growth prospects could be attractive.

With that in mind, here are two large-cap shares that could deliver high returns in the long run as they implement their current strategies.

Reckitt Benckiser

The disappointing third-quarter update recently released by Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RB) may have dissuaded some investors from buying shares in the consumer goods company. After all, it faces an uncertain near-term outlook due to a change in CEO and challenges in some of its key markets.

However, a difficult quarter could present a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The stock now trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.7, which is below the ratings of many of its global consumer goods peers. Furthermore, it is undergoing a restructuring that could produce a more efficient business that is better able to adapt to changing consumer tastes.

Reckitt Benckiser is focusing its resources on improving its operational performance in the short run. This could strengthen its near-term prospects, while the investment it is making in areas such as innovation and e-commerce may lead to a growing top and bottom line in the long run. As such, now could be an opportunity to buy a high-quality business at a fair price.

Mondi

Another FTSE 100 company that has experienced a challenging operating environment of late is Mondi (LSE: MNDI). The packaging business reported softer market conditions in its most recent quarterly update, with selling prices being down on the same period from the prior year. This contributed to a fall in its quarterly profit, which may cause investors to factor in a wider margin of safety in the short run.

However, the company continues to implement measures that are designed to reduce its costs and improve its profitability. As part of this, it is reorganising its structure so that it can more easily deliver on its customers’ demands.

Looking ahead, Mondi is forecast to post a decline in its bottom line in the current year. However, its forward P/E ratio of 11.2 suggests that its share price includes a discount to its intrinsic value that could present a buying opportunity.

Although the stock could continue to be relatively unpopular among investors in the short run, in the long run it appears to have a solid growth strategy. As such, it may be an appealing company for long-term value investors.