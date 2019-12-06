Forget the National Lottery and Premium Bonds! I’d invest in these 2 FTSE 100 stocks today
While winning £1m+ on the Lottery or Premium Bonds is likely to appeal to most people, the chances of doing so are extremely slim. In fact, there is a one in 45m chance of winning the lottery, while the average return on Premium Bonds is 1.4% at the present time.
Therefore, buying a range of FTSE 100 shares could be a better idea. They may offer good value for money in many cases at the present time, while their growth prospects could be attractive.
With that in mind, here are two large-cap shares that could deliver high returns in the long run as they implement their current strategies.
Reckitt Benckiser
The disappointing third-quarter update recently released by Reckitt Benckiser (LSE: RB) may have dissuaded some investors from buying shares in the consumer goods company. After all, it faces an uncertain near-term outlook due to a change in CEO and challenges in some of its key markets.
However, a difficult quarter could present a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The stock now trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.7, which is below the ratings of many of its global consumer goods peers. Furthermore, it is undergoing a restructuring that could produce a more efficient business that is better able to adapt to changing consumer tastes.
Reckitt Benckiser is focusing its resources on improving its operational performance in the short run. This could strengthen its near-term prospects, while the investment it is making in areas such as innovation and e-commerce may lead to a growing top and bottom line in the long run. As such, now could be an opportunity to buy a high-quality business at a fair price.
Mondi
Another FTSE 100 company that has experienced a challenging operating environment of late is Mondi (LSE: MNDI). The packaging business reported softer market conditions in its most recent quarterly update, with selling prices being down on the same period from the prior year. This contributed to a fall in its quarterly profit, which may cause investors to factor in a wider margin of safety in the short run.
However, the company continues to implement measures that are designed to reduce its costs and improve its profitability. As part of this, it is reorganising its structure so that it can more easily deliver on its customers’ demands.
Looking ahead, Mondi is forecast to post a decline in its bottom line in the current year. However, its forward P/E ratio of 11.2 suggests that its share price includes a discount to its intrinsic value that could present a buying opportunity.
Although the stock could continue to be relatively unpopular among investors in the short run, in the long run it appears to have a solid growth strategy. As such, it may be an appealing company for long-term value investors.
There’s a ‘double agent’ hiding in the FTSE…
We recommend you buy it!
You can now read our new stock presentation.
It contains details of a UK-listed company our Motley Fool UK analysts are extremely enthusiastic about.
They think it’s offering an incredible opportunity to grow your wealth over the long term – at its current price – regardless of what happens in the wider market.
That’s why they’re referring to it as the FTSE’s ‘double agent’.
Because they believe it’s working both with the market… And against it.
To find out why we think you should add it to your portfolio today…
Peter Stephens owns shares of Reckitt Benckiser. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.