Forget the Bitcoin price! I’d invest in these 2 FTSE 100 shares today to make a million

With the Bitcoin price having more than doubled in 2019, many investors may be contemplating its purchase.

However, it continues to be a relatively risky asset to hold. Its lack of fundamentals, the potential for regulatory change and its limited size may mean that investor sentiment is overly positive at the present time.

As such, now could be the right time to buy these two FTSE 100 shares. They appear to offer improving prospects and could help you to build a seven-figure portfolio.

Unilever

Recent updates from consumer goods company Unilever (LSE: ULVR) have shown that the company’s emerging market exposure is pushing its sales and profitability higher. For example, in its third quarter, the company’s emerging markets underlying sales growth was 5.1%. Since it generates the majority of its sales from emerging markets, this could catalyse its financial performance in the long run.

Furthermore, Unilever’s business model is gradually evolving to account for changing consumer tastes. In its recent quarterly update, the business announced that it is setting goals on its plastic use. It also stated that it will step up product innovation to increasingly appeal to faster growing geographies and channels.

The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.5 may be higher than many of its index peers, but could represent fair value for money given its growth prospects. As such, its risk/reward ratio could be appealing, and may mean that now is a good time to buy a slice of the business as it continues to benefit from rising demand for its products across the emerging world.

WPP

Another global business that could deliver improving financial performance is WPP (LSE: WPP). Its recent trading update highlighted the progress it is making against its new strategy. Notably, it has continued to reduce the number of agency brands in its portfolio, as well as pushing through change in its management structure. This could lead to a more dynamic and flexible business which can more easily adapt to change.

WPP has pivoted towards technology companies. This could prove to be a worthwhile move, since advancement in technologies looks set to be a staple of future economic growth.

Despite the changes it is making, the short-term outlook for the business is relatively uncertain. Its bottom line is expected to decline in the current year and next year. However, investors appear to have priced in this eventuality, with WPP currently trading on a forward P/E ratio that takes into account those forecast declines in earnings of 10.

As such, for investors who can take a long-term view on the business and the changes it is making, now could be the right time to buy it. Although there may be challenges ahead due to the scale of changes it is making, the prospects for capital growth appear to be encouraging over the coming years.