Could Metro Bank go bust?

With so much news-driven share price movement for your average stock these days, it is often easy to overlook the base financials of a company. To the uninitiated, a company’s financial report can be intimidating, and headlines about revenue or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) can be the extent to which some investors look at the numbers.

One metric I like to use to gauge a company’s strength is known as the Altman Z-Score.

This calculation is effectively a credit-strength test that gives a listed company a number based on five key financial ratios. As a rule, anything above 3 is pretty solid, while anything below 1.8 is a riskier prospect. Of course the number needs to be taken in context, and should always be viewed in relation to a sector or industry average.

Below I have calculated the Z-Score for Metro Bank (LSE: MTRO), compared it to similar firms including Secure Trust Bank and US bank Centre State, and the results were very telling. These numbers are based on the companies’ most recent full-year reports.

Ratio Metro Bank Industry Average Z-Score -0.7 -0.6 Working Capital/Total Assets -0.6 -0.7 Retained Earnings/Total Assets -0.01 0.06 EBIT/Total Assets 0 0.01 Market Value of Equity/Total Liabilities 0.01 0.1 Revenue/Total Assets 0.02 0.08

There are a few things to keep in mind when looking at these numbers.

First, banks do not report current assets and current liabilities in the same way that other companies do, so here I manually calculated the equivalents, such as cash deposits held with central banks. Because of this, working capital across the banks was negative, and thus led to a negative Z-Score.

I was consistent with my measurements across the banks I looked at. However, a comparison to other industries or to the usual 1.8 benchmark number would perhaps be unfair.

Second, these numbers are based on the 2018 full-year results, and for Metro Bank particularly, its upcoming 2019 report may show far worse figures. Even so, the above calculations highlight a number of problems for Metro.

Its Z-Score is indeed below the industry average, and while all the banks looked at showed negative working capital, Metro also had a negative retained earnings figure. Its pre-tax earnings for 2018 was so low that when divided by total assets, it doesn’t register past two decimal places, and there is potential for this figure to be even worse in 2019.

In addition, though the negative working capital figure is perhaps less comparable to different industries, it still reflects the nature of financing for banks, which under certain circumstances (e.g., a run on the bank), are much less secure. For smaller, challenger banks particularly, this is more of a risk.

Of course recent talk that Lloyds may be looking to buy the bank could change the situation for Metro, but as it stands today, the company seems to be under a lot of risk with its weak financial position. I would be curious to see an analysis of its 2019 numbers when they are released, but it certainly seems to me there is a chance it may just go bust.