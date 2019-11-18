Here’s how Martin Lewis is picking up 3 times the best Cash ISA rate on his money

If there’s one man who knows how to get more out of his money, it’s MoneySavingExpert.com founder Martin Lewis. So you might be interested to learn that Lewis has found a way to pick up over three times the best Cash ISA rate on his money. His strategy? Peer-to-peer lending (P2P), according to a recent article in The Mirror.

Should we all follow Lewis and put our money into peer-to-peer lending then?

Peer-to-peer lending risks

While P2P lending can enable you to generate healthy returns (5%+) on your money, it’s important to understand that it’s far riskier than saving your money in a savings account.

The way P2P works is your money is lent out to other people or small businesses (who often can’t get a loan through a bank) through a platform such as Funding Circle or Zopa. By stripping out the middleman (i.e. the bank), the borrower gets a better loan rate and you pick up a higher interest rate on your money.

In theory, it’s a great concept. However, in reality, it’s quite risky because borrowers may not be able to pay you back, and your savings are not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) in the same way that savings accounts are. So you can easily lose money.

I’ll also point out that it can be quite hard to get your money out of P2P platforms. For example, Funding Circle, a platform that I have used in the past, is currently advising that there is a waiting period of over 120 days to sell loan parts.

Finally, it’s worth noting that a number of P2P lenders have gone bust recently, including Funding Secure and Lendy. Weighing everything up, I believe that P2P lending is not really worth the risk.

Higher returns

If you’re looking for higher returns on your money and you’re happy to invest for the long term, I still believe that the stock market is your best bet.

Yes, the stock market is volatile in the short term meaning your capital is at risk and you can lose money. But if you look at the long-term track record of the stock market, you’ll see that it’s a proven wealth generator that has the potential to deliver far higher returns than cash savings over the long run.

For example, according to this year’s Barclays Equity Gilt Study, UK stocks have delivered a return of around 5% per year above inflation (so around 7%-8% per year in total) since 1899. Meanwhile, the main US stock market index, the S&P 500, has delivered a return of more than 10% per year since its inception in 1926.

I’ll point out that it’s possible to do much better than this too. For example, over the last five years, the UK’s most popular investment fund, Fundsmith, has delivered a return of around 135%, although past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

All things considered, I think it’s hard to beat the stock market if you’re looking to boost your wealth over the long term. I see stocks as a better long-term investment than P2P lending.