Have £10k to invest? I’d ditch a Cash ISA and buy these 2 FTSE 100 shares right now

Investing in a Cash ISA could be an unwise move. After all, interest rates are close to historic lows and aren’t expected to increase significantly over the coming years.

As such, investing in higher-yielding FTSE 100 shares could be a much better idea. Certainly, there’s a risk of capital loss. But through diversifying among a range of companies, this risk can be reduced.

With that in mind, here are two FTSE 100 stocks currently offering high income returns that could turbocharge your savings. They could be worth buying today within a tax-efficient account such as a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Severn Trent

The prospects for utility companies such as Severn Trent (LSE: SVT) have been uncertain in recent years. They’ve faced significant regulatory and political risks that have contributed to weak investor sentiment. This trend may well continue to some degree in the short run, although the company’s valuation suggests that it may offer a margin of safety.

For example, Severn Trent currently yields 4.3%. This is roughly in line with the FTSE 100’s yield, although the water services company has historically offered dependable dividend growth which has been above inflation.

Looking ahead, uncertainty for the global economy could make the company more attractive to increasingly risk-averse investors. Its recent updates have shown it’s making progress with its strategy, while a general election result that removes the threat of nationalisation could produce improving investor sentiment towards the wider sector over the medium term. As such, from a risk/reward perspective, the stock could offer income investing potential at the present time.

Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen’s (LSE: SLA) recent half-year results showed that it’s progressing with a dynamic growth strategy. In the period, it has strengthened its market position with the launch of 16 new funds. Meanwhile, acquisitions in the UK have improved its growth opportunities in the wealth advice segment.

In addition, it was able to retain Lloyds as a key client. Standard Life Aberdeen’s assets under management increased by 5%, which highlights that while its share price has been changeable, its financial and operational performance has improved.

The company’s dividend yield of 6.9% is around 2.4 percentage points higher than that of the FTSE 100. This may make it attractive to a wide range of income investors, although it’s currently facing risks such as a global trade war which could dampen investor enthusiasm towards the sector and impact negatively on its share price performance in the short run. Therefore, the stock may lack dividend reliability relative to some of its top index peers.

However, with it having a high yield and its results showing it now appears to have a solid strategy that’s being successfully implemented, it could produce impressive total returns in the coming years.