Forget a Cash ISA! I’d look to make £1m through buying these 2 FTSE 100 stocks today

Despite risks such as a global trade war and Brexit having the potential to cause a period of uncertainty for FTSE 100 stocks, now could prove to be a good time to buy companies that offer long-term growth potential. After all, they may be trading on valuations that are more attractive than they otherwise would be, which could lead to higher returns for investors in the long run.

Certainly, a Cash ISA may not experience the ups-and-downs of the stock market. But it also lacks return potential, with the best interest rates around 1.5% at present.

As such, now could be the right time to buy FTSE 100 shares in order to boost your chances of making a million. Here are two prime examples that may be worth buying for the long run.

British Land

Commercial property stocks such as British Land (LSE: BLND) may experience a challenging period as a result of the cyclicality of the industry. Since confidence in the sector is relatively weak, and could remain so over the near term, the sector’s performance has been somewhat disappointing.

However, with British Land investing in growth areas such as build to rent and flexible office space, it could post improving financial performance in the long run. Both of these areas are expected to become increasingly important parts of its business, with demand forecast to be robust over the coming years.

Since the stock has a dividend yield of over 6%, it may offer relatively impressive total returns. Although a period of uncertainty may continue over the coming months, its strategy, and the potential for growth across the commercial property industry during more prosperous economic periods, may mean the stock offers investment appeal at present.

Burberry

Another FTSE 100 stock that’s faced a period of uncertainty is Burberry (LSE: BRBY). It’s currently putting in place a revised strategy which is seeking to refocus the business on its key luxury offering.

As part of this, store closures and a significant amount of investment are required. While this may limit the stock’s growth potential in the near term, it could allow it to capitalise on the growth potential within the luxury segment across emerging economies such as China.

With Burberry seeking to connect with its customers through an increasingly digital offer, as well as being focused on its sustainability credentials, it could improve its appeal to a wider range of consumers.

Therefore, while the stock trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27 and is expected to post earnings growth of just 7% in the current year, its long-term investment potential seems to be high.

As such, now could be the right time to buy a slice of the luxury fashion house as it continues to implement its ambitious, but potentially highly successful, growth plan. Over the long run it could help you to build a seven-figure portfolio.