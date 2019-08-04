Want to make a million from FTSE 100 shares? I think a Stocks and Shares ISA can help

Making a million from buying FTSE 100 shares may not be an easy task, but the chances could be boosted via a Stocks and Shares ISA. It offers greater tax efficiency than a bog-standard sharedealing account, while providing a simple means of investing in a variety of assets.

Furthermore, the fact that withdrawals from a Stocks and Shares ISA are not subject to tax could make it easier to budget during retirement while also providing improved flexibility versus a pension.

Tax efficiency

While the annual capital gains tax allowance of £12,000 may sound very generous, in the long run it could prove to be surprisingly inadequate for many investors. Contributing even modest sums to the stock market on a regular basis can produce a large nest egg in the long run. And, should you wish to sell stocks after holding them for many years, a gain of more than £12,000 could feasibly be recorded in a single year.

Likewise, the annual dividend allowance of £2,000 may seem to be relatively high today. But for an investor who’s built up a portfolio throughout their life, from which they intend to draw a passive income in older age, dividend taxes can add up and have a significantly negative impact on their financial position in retirement.

As such, a Stocks and Shares ISA’s tax efficiency could save you a significant sum of money in the long run. Its lack of capital gains tax and dividend tax makes it a far more attractive prospect than that sharedealing account.

Simplicity

Perhaps, surprisingly, a Stocks and Shares ISA is no more difficult to open than a sharedealing account. The process generally takes just a few minutes at many providers, while the cost difference between the two products can be as little as the price of one trade per year.

Furthermore, a Stocks and Shares ISA is a simple product to understand. There’s an annual allowance of £20,000, and withdrawals are allowed at any time. There’s no tax payable on capital held within a Stocks and Shares ISA, nor is there any tax paid on withdrawals. Therefore, any investor can benefit from its low costs and tax efficiency, which could make a £1m portfolio a more realistic goal for a wider range of investors.

In addition, the simplicity of a Stocks and Shares ISA could mean an investor is able to focus their attention on the performance of their portfolio, rather than on its administration. This may increase their chances of unearthing the highest-quality stocks in the FTSE 100, as well as being able to benefit from opportune moments to add new stocks to their portfolio. In the long run, this could increase their overall returns and boost their chances of becoming an ISA millionaire.