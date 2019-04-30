How tube links can boost, or break, buy-to-let returns in London

The estate agency analysed the hundreds of London Underground stations across the network and the average rents of buy-to-let properties in close vicinity to these stops. What the data showed was that the monthly rent for properties close to one of the capital’s 11 tube lines (and the Docklands Light Railway) was 34% higher than the London average. Properties located close to stations on the Circle Line commanded the highest average rents.

If you’re looking to invest in buy-to-let in or around London, then latest research from Benham & Reeves could help you gain a serious advantage.

Underground Line Average Rent Circle £2,848 Waterloo & City £2,782 District £2,221 Victoria £2,219 Bakerloo £2,177 Hammersmith & City £2,131 Northern £2,109 Jubilee £2,061 Piccadilly £1,964 Central £1,902 Docklands Light Railway £1,788 Metropolitan £1,698

Commenting on the data, director of Benham & Reeves Marc von Grundherr, said: “Most of the time, home sellers and landlords will assume a property price premium simply due to the close proximity of an underground station. However, where buyer and tenant are concerned, there is certainly a preference when it comes to which station [and] line and some are willing to pay way over the odds for the convenience.”

Pulling out the stops

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that properties close to stations in the most affluent areas of Central and West London tend to command the largest monthly rents, as the table below shows:

Underground Station Average Rent Gloucester Road £4,207 South Kensington £4,207 St John’s Wood £4,129 Knightsbridge £3,843 High Street Kensington £3,518 Hyde Park Corner £3,432 Sloane Square £3,432 Victoria £3,432 St James’s Park £3,432 Pimlico £3,432

At the other end of the scale, homesteads located near tube stops on the outskirts the capital, or outside altogether, tend to generate smaller rents:

Underground Station Average Rent Watford £1,079 Hornchurch £1,200 Elm Park £1,200 Upminster Bridge £1,200 Northolt £1,231 Hounslow Central £1,235 Hounslow West £1,235 Hounslow East £1,235 Croxley £1,239 Chorleywood £1,239

Better places to invest

Despite some of the monster rents the data shows though, London is anything but the land of milk and honey for many landlords. Recent evidence actually shows there’s been an exodus of buy-to-let investors in the capital because of high property values and increased stamp duty costs compared with elsewhere.

So is the answer to take that investment cash and buy rental property outside London? Absolutely not, in my opinion. Relentless tax changes and regulation tightening in recent times are decimating landlord returns and making the business of buy-to-let ever-more problematic. What’s more, the problem’s likely to keep going and going as the government tries to free homes up for first-time buyers by penalising those in the rental sector.

A much better way to get rich from property would be to buy into the homebuilders, in my opinion. Taylor Wimpey was the most recent of these construction specialists to remind the market just how strong the homes market is last week. Some of the possible returns from the housing sector are nothing short of staggering.

This is a share that offers a forward dividend yield of around 10% but it’s not the only one. Bovis Homes Group, Crest Nicholson and Persimmon also offer yields around this level, trumping the British blue-chip average which sits around 4.5%. And such companies are also dirt-cheap, all of which mentioned above trading on forward P/E ratios of 10 times or below.

So why take a chance on buy-to-let when such lucrative returns can be found elsewhere? I own shares in the homebuilders and plan to hold them forever. My advice? Come join the party and create some giant returns.