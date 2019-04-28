3 mega-cheap dividend heroes with yields above 5%. Can I afford to ignore them?

And Ten Entertainment is harnessing this momentum by investing heavily in its existing estate and opening new arenas. Just this month,…

The popularity of ten-pin bowling with Millennials has prompted a renaissance of alleys the length and breadth of the country. It’s a relatively-inexpensive night out, meaning despite the broader pressure on Britons’ spending power, sales at Ten Entertainment are swelling (like-for-like sales were up 5.1% in the first 11 weeks of 2019).

If you’re looking for a blend of growth, income, and value then Ten Entertainment Group (LSE: TEG) is a share worthy of investment cash, in my opinion.

And Ten Entertainment is harnessing this momentum by investing heavily in its existing estate and opening new arenas. Just this month, it completed the purchase of a site in Southport, Merseyside, taking the number of centres on its books to 44.

It’s not a surprise to see City analysts predicting earnings growth of 26% in 2019, a figure which leaves it dealing on a forward P/E ratio of just 11.3 times, and leads to predictions of more dividend growth. Ten Entertainment thus yields 5.2% and sits as a true income star.

Swot up

Empiric Student Property (LSE: ESP) is another share in great shape to deliver terrific profits rises in the near term and beyond. The student accommodation provider’s share price has plunged in recent months, leaving it dealing on a rock-bottom, sub-1 forward PEG ratio of 0.5, as concerns over how and when the UK exits the European Union have grown.

As of right now, though, Empiric is yet to see any impact of this on its operations. The business commented last month that “while there are economic and political uncertainties, particularly regarding Brexit, we are yet to see any material adverse consequences.”

British universities remain hugely popular with students from all over the world and are likely to continue to be so. It’s why revenues at Empiric soared 25% in 2018 and occupancy rates rose four percentage points to 96%.

Pre-tax profits almost doubled at the firm last year and City brokers are forecasting more terrific progress in 2019, a bottom-line rise of 42% currently anticipated. This bubbly estimate supports forecasts of more chubby dividends, leaving Empiric with a corresponding yield of 5.3%.

On target

My last selection is Target Healthcare Reit Ltd (LSE: THRL), a company whose yield of 5.8% for the upcoming fiscal year (beginning July 2019) makes it the best payer on this list.

City analysts expect the care home operator to generate earnings growth of 17% for the new period and, due to the UK’s rapidly-ageing population, there’s plenty of reason to expect profits to keep barrelling higher, in my opinion.

Like Ten Entertainment, Target is also committed to rampant expansion. In the first quarter alone, it opened new homes in Oxfordshire and Leicestershire. It currently has 23 tenants and expects this to rise to 26 once planned acquisitions and developments are completed.

At current prices, Target can be picked up on a forward PEG reading bang on the bargain watermark of 1 times. For a business with such scintillating growth opportunities for the years ahead, I reckon this makes it a steal.