Should airline shares belong in my portfolio?

Valuing share price of airlines

The economics of running an airline are quite complex. However, at the end of the day, like any other company, airlines need revenues to cover operating costs and become profitable.

The airline business is capital intensive and substantial investment is needed to accommodate traffic growth. The industry’s two largest operating costs are fuel and labour.

The sources of operating revenue include passenger, cargo, excess baggage and certain other transport-related revenue.

When valuing airline stocks fundamentally, investors usually pay attention to several industry-specific terms that describe an airline’s financial performance. Available seat miles (ASM) is the preferred measure of capacity in the airline industry. For example, an airline with a single plane of 200 seats that flies 5,000 miles per day is generating 1,00,000 ASMs a day.

Then there is passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM), a unit of efficiency. It is the division of operating income by available seat miles (ASM). In general, higher PRASM is better. And yield is the average fare per passenger per mile. Yield is a dynamic metric, as it varies for different market segments and different seat classes.

Analysts highlight the importance of economic activity such as GDP levels on air traffic growth and profit levels. They also regard the industry as cyclical. Cyclical stocks rise when the economy is growing and fall when the economy slows down. Fewer passengers and fewer flights lead to declining revenue and profits for airlines companies, which pressures their share prices.

The bottom line on airline stocks

When evaluating airline stocks, in addition to looking at various fundamental metrics, I also pay attention to possible future changes and trends within a geography or society. As travel demand both in the UK and globally increases, I think well-managed airlines may deserve a place in a diversified share portfolio.