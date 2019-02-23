3 reasons why I think a Lifetime ISA is a better way to get rich than a cash ISA

With a Lifetime ISA offering relative appeal in both of those areas, as well as a government bonus, it seems to be a more attractive means for anyone under the age of 40 to increase their net worth over…

While many individuals would like to one day have a large nest egg through which to enjoy retirement, achieving that goal can be challenging. One potential mistake which is often made by individuals is failing to generate significant returns on their capital. Products such as a cash ISA lack return potential, while its tax avoidance benefits have deteriorated in recent years.

With a Lifetime ISA offering relative appeal in both of those areas, as well as a government bonus, it seems to be a more attractive means for anyone under the age of 40 to increase their net worth over the long run.

Tax avoidance

While cash ISAs were popular in the past when it came to avoiding tax, changes to the tax system have made them far less advantageous in this respect. Now, up to £1,000 of interest income from bog-standard savings accounts is tax-free. Given that interest rates are low at present, this means an individual would need to have significant sums invested in a cash ISA in order for it to protect them from being charged income tax.

In contrast, a Lifetime ISA protects investors from dividend tax and capital gains tax. Over the course of a lifetime, both of these taxes can add up for an investor who buys shares on a regular basis. As such, it may prove to be far more valuable than a cash ISA from a tax avoidance perspective.

Bonus

A Lifetime ISA offers individuals the opportunity to benefit from a government bonus on up to £4,000 invested per annum. For every £1 invested up to that limit, the government will pay a bonus of £0.25. Assuming an individual invests £4,000 in a Lifetime ISA per year, this could equate to £32,000 in government bonuses throughout their lifetime, since they stop being paid at age 50.

In contrast, the government doesn’t provide a bonus for amounts invested in a cash ISA. This means its returns are likely to be lower over the long run.

Return potential

While a Lifetime ISA can be invested in a variety of assets in order to generate high returns, such as shares, a cash ISA’s returns are likely to lag inflation. At the present time, for example, the best cash ISA rates are around 1.5%, with inflation being around 1.8%. To prompt an interest rate rise, inflation is likely to have to increase. This could mean that there are continued negative real returns for cash ISAs.

Although the stock market carries more risk than cash savings, it could produce significantly higher returns. The FTSE 100’s track record of high single-digit returns over recent years could continue, which may lead to an investor using a Lifetime ISA having a significantly larger nest egg upon retirement than if they had used a cash ISA. As such, now could be the right time to open the former rather than the latter.