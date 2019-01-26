The Lifetime ISA: how I’ve pocketed £3,000 for free in less than a year

Personally, I’ve managed to pick up £3,000 for free in less than a year from the Lifetime ISA.

While many people believe that it’s a complicated product that is too much hassle (a leading think tank even called for it to be scrapped recently), I think it’s an excellent product for those looking to save money for retirement. Why? Because there are generous cash bonuses from the government that come with any contributions into the account, meaning you can really turbo-charge your savings in a short period of time.

Lifetime ISA basics

Before I discuss how I’ve managed to pocket £3,000 from the Lifetime ISA, it’s worth recapping how the it works.

Designed to help people save for retirement or purchase their first property, the Lifetime ISA is a tax-free savings product that is only open to those aged 18-39. Offered by a number of providers such as Hargreaves Lansdown, Nutmeg and AJ Bell, the account allows you to hold cash, stocks/funds, or a combination of both.

The big attraction of the Lifetime ISA is that for every pound you contribute, up to £4,000, the government will add a 25% bonus to your contribution, up to age 50. In other words, if you pay in £4,000, the government will hand you £1,000 for free, with the bonus money usually hitting your account within weeks.

There is a catch, of course, and the main drawback of the Lifetime ISA is that any money you put in needs to stay in the account until you either turn 60 or purchase your first property. If you withdraw your money before this, you’ll be hit with a 25% charge, meaning you could get back less than you put in.

£3,000 for free

Going back to how I managed to pocket £3,000 from the Lifetime ISA in less than a year, here’s a look at what I did.

In late March last year, I opened a Lifetime ISA with Hargreaves Lansdown as after weighing up the pros and cons of the ISA, I decided that I simply couldn’t refuse the 25% bonus on offer. I immediately deposited my £4,000 annual allowance into the account and weeks later, I received my bonus of £1,000.

Now, the annual deadline for ISA contributions is 5th April, meaning that after this date, I was eligible to deposit more money into the ISA for the new financial year and receive more bonus money. So, over the next few months, I continued to deposit another £4,000 into the account, and that resulted in another £1,000 bonus.

However, I didn’t stop there. To pick up even more bonus money, I opened a separate Lifetime ISA account for my wife late in the year and deposited another £4,000 into her account. The result? You guessed it – another £1,000 bonus.

So overall, by saving regularly into the Lifetime ISA, we have managed to pick up £3,000 (a near-instant 25% return) for our retirement savings in less than a year. At a time when interest rates are low and stock market volatility is high, I’m pretty happy with that result.