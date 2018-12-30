Neil Woodford, Terry Smith or Nick Train: which fund manager should I back in 2019?

For example, Train’s Global Equity fund has returned around 90% over the last three years while his UK Equity fund has returned 40%, which are excellent figures. At the same time, Smith’s Fundsmith Equity fund has returned around 80%, which is also an excellent performance. On the other hand, Woodford’s Equity Income fund has lost around 10% over the last three years, which…

Neil Woodford, Terry Smith, and Nick Train are probably Britain’s most well-known portfolio managers right now. However, while all three have strong long-term performance track records, their results have been varied over the last three years.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

Register by giving us your email below to continue reading all of the content on the site. Soon you will also begin to receive our FREE email newsletter, The Motley Fool Collective. It features straightforward advice on what’s really happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox. It’s designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. (You may unsubscribe any time.)

Neil Woodford, Terry Smith, and Nick Train are probably Britain’s most well-known portfolio managers right now. However, while all three have strong long-term performance track records, their results have been varied over the last three years.

For example, Train’s Global Equity fund has returned around 90% over the last three years while his UK Equity fund has returned 40%, which are excellent figures. At the same time, Smith’s Fundsmith Equity fund has returned around 80%, which is also an excellent performance. On the other hand, Woodford’s Equity Income fund has lost around 10% over the last three years, which is clearly not such a good result for investors. So, who is the best fund manager to back in 2019?

Investment style

To answer that question, I think it’s worth looking at the investment styles of the different managers.

Smith and Train could be classified as ‘quality’ investors. Both fund managers tend to focus on high-quality companies that generate consistent growth, reinvest their earnings at a high rate, and pay regular dividends. This is quite a good strategy, in my view. Note that Smith’s fund invests on a global basis, while Train manages both a global fund and a UK fund.

In contrast, Woodford could be classified as a ‘value’ investor. He’s also very much a ‘contrarian’ investor meaning that he tends to go for companies that are out of favour. Moreover, his approach in recent years has been to pick out under-the-radar stocks in sectors such as healthcare and technology that are not on mainstream radars. His Equity Income fund is predominantly UK-focused.

Below is a look at the top 10 holdings of the four different funds, according to data from Hargreaves Lansdown.

Woodford Equity Income Fundsmith Equity Lindsell Train UK Equity Lindsell Train Global Equity Imperial Brands PayPal RELX Unilever Barratt Developments Amadeus IT Diageo Diageo Burford Capital Microsoft Unilever Heineken Provident Financial Facebook Mondelez Walt Disney Theravance Biopharma Stryker Corp Hargreaves Lansdown Mondelez Benevolent AI Link WEIF A IDEXX Laboratories London Stock Exchange PayPal NewRiver REIT Waters Corp Burberry RELX IP Group Novo Nordisk Schroders Nintendo Stobart Group Becton, Dickinson & Co Heineken Intuit Autolus Therapeutics Intercontinental Hotels Sage Kao

My pick for 2019

Considering the different investment styles of the three portfolio managers, if I was to choose one manager to go with next year, it would probably be Train.

I like his approach to quality investing, and I’d be happy to own either his UK fund or his global fund, given that they both contain names such as Unilever, Diageo, and Heineken.

That said, I do like Smith’s quality investing strategy as well, although some of his key holdings such as Microsoft and Facebook trade at rather high valuations, which adds a little more risk.

On the other hand, I don’t see a huge amount of appeal in Woodford’s fund right now. I do think value investing could come more into focus in 2019, as the growth trade that we’ve seen in recent years appears to have broken down. However personally, I’m not convinced that Woodford’s fund is the best way to play the value theme. It’s a little too unorthodox for my liking, given that it contains a number of non-dividend paying growth stocks.

So perhaps I’d go with Train for UK equity exposure, and Smith for global equity exposure, in order to diversify a little. As with individual stocks, it can be a sensible idea to diversify with funds, as you don’t want to be overexposed to one particular manager in case they underperform.