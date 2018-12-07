3 reasons why I’m loving this FTSE 100 slump

In fact, as someone who’s still working and saving for retirement, I’m pleased. Lower share prices mean I can buy more stocks for the same money. This means higher dividend yields and (hopefully) bigger capital gains over the coming years.

Yesterday’s fall wiped more than £50bn off the value of the index, but I’m not bothered about the hit to my own shares.

The FTSE 100 closed down by more than 200 points at 6,704 on Thursday. It was the biggest one-day fall and the lowest close since the Brexit vote in 2016.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

Register by giving us your email below to continue reading all of the content on the site. Soon you will also begin to receive our FREE email newsletter, The Motley Fool Collective. It features straightforward advice on what’s really happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox. It’s designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. (You may unsubscribe any time.)

The FTSE 100 closed down by more than 200 points at 6,704 on Thursday. It was the biggest one-day fall and the lowest close since the Brexit vote in 2016.

Yesterday’s fall wiped more than £50bn off the value of the index, but I’m not bothered about the hit to my own shares.

In fact, as someone who’s still working and saving for retirement, I’m pleased. Lower share prices mean I can buy more stocks for the same money. This means higher dividend yields and (hopefully) bigger capital gains over the coming years.

It’s also worth putting yesterday’s fall in context. Back in March, the FTSE fell to about 6,900 points. By June, it had bounced back to hit a high of nearly 7,900 point. Short-term sell-offs can be a great buying opportunity.

Good value for index trackers

The sell off we’ve seen over the last couple of months has left the big-cap index looking cheap to me. Yesterday’s closing figures show the FTSE 100 trading on a price/earnings ratio of 11.6, with a dividend yield of 4.4%.

At this level, I’d be very happy to add more money to a FTSE 100 tracker fund.

However, for investors willing to buy individual stocks, I think even better deals are on offer. Here are three of my top buys from the market slump.

A copper-bottomed choice

Chile-based copper miner Antofagasta (LSE: ANTO) has fallen by more than 20% this year. I think this sell-off has left the stock looking decent value for long-term buyers.

Family control and low debt levels have helped to protect shareholder value through previous boom and bust cycles. Although the firm’s profits are expected to fall by about 20% in 2018, a 27% increase is forecast for 2019.

The stock now trades on a 2019 forecast price/earnings ratio of 12.6 with an expected yield of 3.5%. I think now could be a good time to buy into this low-cost business, which has an operating profit margin of more than 35%.

The ultimate defensive buy?

The BAE Systems (LSE: BA) share price has fallen by 30% over the last six months. The defence giant’s shares now offer a forecast dividend yield of 5%. That’s a clear buying opportunity, in my opinion, because BAE hasn’t cut its dividend for 19 years.

Although Brexit could affect joint ventures with some European firms, the majority of the firm’s sales are made in the UK, USA and Middle East. Trading on just 10 times forecast earnings with that 5% yield, I rate BAE as a strong buy.

My top Brexit pick?

I recently bought more shares in budget airline easyJet (LSE: EZJ) for my portfolio. As I explained recently, I think fears of Brexit disruption are being exaggerated. According to the company, “both the EU and the UK” have said their aim is to maintain flight schedules, regardless of the Brexit outcome.

Although the company recently reported 2017/18 earnings at the top end of expectations, easyJet now trades on just 9.4 times 2018/19 forecast earnings and offers a 5.4% dividend yield. I rate the shares as a buy.