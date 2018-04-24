CityFibre surges 90% on bid approach: could this FTSE 250 peer be next?

Could this be the start of further acquisition activity in the telecoms sector? As a result, could a FTSE 250 sector peer be worth a closer look?

Shares in CityFibre (LSE: CITY), a provider of wholesale full fibre infrastructure in the UK, increased by 90% on Tuesday after it became the subject of a bid approach. The company’s board has agreed the terms of a cash acquisition by Bidco. It consists of 81p per share in cash, which is a 92.9% premium to the closing price of the company on the working day prior to the offer being announced.

A done deal?

But first, CityFibre. The board is recommending that shareholders accept the deal. Already Bidco has irrevocable undertakings and a letter of intent from 67.8% of shareholders in the company. As such, the chances of it being concluded seem to be relatively high, and it would represent an all-time high valuation for the business. As such, the prospect of investors who are set to make a profit from the deal deciding to vote against it seems relatively low.

Improving outlook

Alongside news of the bid approach, CityFibre also released its full-year results. They showed a rise in revenue of 126%, while gross profit moved 48.4% higher. During the period, it was able to deliver on a £201.8m fundraising which is being used to fund growth of the company’s full fibre network and to pay for the acquisition of Entanet.

However, the company’s net loss increased to £16.6m from £12.6m in the previous year. This shows that while it has the potential to become a highly profitable business in the long run, in the near term it may struggle to deliver a financially-appealing outlook. As such, the acquisition approach seems to be good news for the company’s investors.

Further bid activity?

Also operating within the telecoms sector is FTSE 250-listed Talktalk (LSE: TALK). The company has experienced a difficult period which has had a negative impact on its financial performance. However, it now seems to have found the right strategy under a refreshed leadership team, with the company’s bottom line forecast to rise by 62% in the current year and by a further 20% next year.

Despite such a strong rate of growth, Talktalk trades on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.9. This suggests that it could offer growth at a reasonable price. And since dividends per share are expected to increase by 78% next year, it appears as though the company is optimistic about its investment outlook.

Certainly, the UK quad-play sector is becoming increasingly crowded and remains highly competitive. But with a strong position and the potential for further growth due to its focus on efficiency and customer service, it would be unsurprising for the company to become a takeover target over the medium term.