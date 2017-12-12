2 opportunities to make a million which won’t last forever

Finding shares which could deliver high returns is never easy. However, what may be even more difficult is having the conviction to act upon what seems to be a worthwhile investment opportunity. Potential risks and the worry about losses can sometimes hold all investors back. But potential investment opportunities may not last indefinitely, as other investors may notice them and bid-up their prices. With that in mind, here are two stocks that could deliver high growth. But the chance to buy them may not last forever.

With that in mind, here are two stocks that could deliver high growth. But the chance to buy them may not last forever.

Strong performance

Reporting on Tuesday was international recruitment company Robert Walters (LSE: RWA). Its share price gained over 9% following the update, since the company now expects profit before tax for the full year to 31 December to be materially ahead of current market expectations. The company’s performance in the first two months of the final quarter of the year was stronger than expected, and this has led to an upgrade in its profit guidance.

Prior to today’s update, the company was expected to report a rise in its bottom line of 21%. Now, that figure looks set to be significantly higher. Looking ahead to next year, the business is due to record a rise in earnings of 13%, which suggests that investor sentiment could be boosted yet further. And since the company trades on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 1.1, now could be the perfect time to buy it.

Certainly, the outlook for the global economy may be uncertain as monetary policy begins to tighten. But with a wide margin of safety and a business model that appears to be highly successfully, the cyclical stock could generate high returns in future.

Improving performance

Also offering a bright growth outlook is diversified mining company Anglo American (LSE: AAL). The company has experienced a difficult recent past, with the period between 2012 and 2015 including three years of substantial losses. However, last year the company made good progress with its new strategy and was able to return to a black bottom line.

In the current year, Anglo American is expected to post a rise in its earnings of 42%. This could stimulate investor demand for the company’s shares, since it may provide evidence that the business has turned the corner with regard to its disappointing financial performance of the past. And with it trading on a PEG ratio of just 0.2, it appears to offer an exceptionally wide margin of safety at the present time.

Of course, the mining sector is a notoriously volatile industry. Commodity prices can fluctuate wildly over a short period of time. However, with a diverse business model that remains well spread over a range of different commodities even after numerous asset disposals, Anglo American appears to have a good strategy and could generate high share price gains in the long run.