Is 2026 a great time to start buying penny shares?

Are penny shares getting ready for a massive rebound in 2026? Analyst Zaven Boyrazian investigates the opportunities among Britain’s tiniest businesses.

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The world of small-cap and penny shares is filled with exciting and innovative businesses. But in recent years, this area of the stock market has vastly underperformed versus large caps. In fact, the FTSE AIM All-Share index is down close to 38% since April 2021.

But in the last 12 months, something interesting has started happening.

UK penny stocks are back on the rise. The FTSE AIM All-Share index has changed course, climbing by nearly 20% since April 2025. And in the words of JP Morgan analyst Eduardo Lecubarri, “We are at the gates of the best stock picking era we have seen in our lifetime”.

Here’s why now could be a fantastic time to consider investing in UK penny shares.

Catalysts for explosive returns

Every penny share has its own set of challenges and opportunities. But compared to their larger peers, many are now trading at deeply discounted valuations relative to their fundamentals.

Why? Because smaller businesses are more vulnerable to economic shocks. And with the UK economy looking particularly shaky, the market is pricing in additional risk.

But that also means a lot of bargain-buying opportunities have potentially been created. In fact, we’re already seeing evidence of opportunistic transactions within the M&A space as 64 UK stocks received a buyout offer last year, with some massive acquisition premiums being paid.

While exciting, that doesn’t mean everyone should start diving in headfirst. Penny shares are still high-risk investments with severe levels of failure rates.

Nevertheless, for prudent long-term investors with an eye for identifying quality young businesses, some explosive portfolio returns could be unlocked in the coming years.

So, which penny shares should investors have on their radars today?

Top picks from the pros

The analyst team at Peel Hunt is tracking quite a few penny stock opportunities. But the one with potentially explosive recovery potential is Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) with a 385% 12-month share price growth forecast!

The specialist polymer and adhesives manufacturer has only recently fallen into penny share territory after a severe strategic mistake during the pandemic, followed by an industry-wide slowdown in the years since. The result was the rapid and painful destruction of shareholder value, triggering a massive debt crisis.

But in the last few weeks, the stock has already skyrocketed by over 140%. That’s because management is making progress in negotiating a refinancing agreement for its troubling debt pile, ruling out the need to raise money by issuing new shares.

At the same time, self-help efforts have helped deliver positive free cash flow and improved profit margins. And combined, Synthomer may be close to reaching a crucial recovery inflexion point.

While that’s exciting, it’s important to recognise that the penny share is not out of the woods yet. After all, it still has just shy of £1bn in debts & equivalents versus its market cap of £70m, applying serious financial pressure.

But if cash flows continue to improve on the back of recovering demand, and management is able to unlock some hidden value through non-core asset disposals, the penny share could prove to be a massively lucrative investment in April 2026.

It’s a classic high-risk, high-reward opportunity. But it’s one driven by improving fundamentals rather than speculation. That’s why, for investors with a high-risk tolerance, Synthomer shares could indeed be worth a closer look.