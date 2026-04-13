Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How to invest £5,000 in the FTSE 100 today

How to invest £5,000 in the FTSE 100 today

By investing £5,000 in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025, over £21,500 profit could have been made in just 12 months. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 100 is home to the largest companies on the London Stock Exchange, many of which are doing business all over the globe. And with industries such as banking, mining, and healthcare thriving in recent years, the UK’s flagship index has delivered some stellar performances thanks to its concentration in these sectors.

By investing in these industry titans, a portfolio automatically benefits from a variety of advantages, including proven business models and substantial economies of scale.

Over the long term, having this upper edge can help deliver some robust gains for investors. So with that in mind, let’s explore how someone with £5,000 can start building wealth with the FTSE 100.

Diversified passive growth

One of the easiest ways to invest in the FTSE 100 is with a low-cost index tracker. Within a single transaction, a portfolio becomes instantly diversified across all 100 of the UK’s large-cap companies, granting some level of exposure to almost every industry.

Historically, investors following this strategy have earned an average of around 8% a year. But as previously mentioned, 2025 was an exceptional year. And investors went on to earn a chunky 26.1% total gain, transforming £5,000 into roughly £63,05 in just 12 months!

Maximising returns

Last year’s 26.1% total return for index investors was impressive. But it pales in comparison to what some stock pickers achieved in the same time frame.

Take Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) as a perfect FTSE 100 example to consider. The Mexican gold and silver miner was perfectly positioned to capitalise on the enormous tailwinds driving up demand for precious metals.

Higher inflation paired with rising geopolitical tensions enabled the group’s revenue to charge ahead by 30.5% in 2025. But since operating expenses remained largely fixed, the group was able to exercise exceptional operating leverage. And consequently, total net income skyrocketed by 594.3% from $226.7m to $1.6bn!

With that in mind, it’s no wonder the share price erupted by more than 430%, transforming £5,000 into over £26,500. And that’s before counting dividends!

Still worth considering

With demand for precious metals remaining strong in 2026, the price of gold has continued to climb, with silver remaining largely stable at elevated levels. And with both commodities continuing to trade at record high levels, Fresnillo looks once again primed to deliver some powerful profits in 2026.

However, whether that will translate into further explosive share price gains isn’t guaranteed. Why? Because these growth expectations may already be baked into the share price. And even if gold and silver prices continue to climb, Fresnillo’s production volumes have actually been steadily suffering as a result of falling ore grades at its mines.

With management investing heavily in late-stage exploration projects as well as executing international acquisitions, production volumes are expected to eventually get back on track. But whether or not precious metal prices will still be elevated by then is the main risk investors need to carefully consider.

Overall, I’m not convinced that Fresnillo will be another four-bagger for investors in 2026. But it goes to show that by investing in the right ones, stock pickers can achieve jaw-dropping returns that leave passive index investors in the dust.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

Is a £100,000 SIPP big enough to retire on?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how much money investors need in a SIPP to fund a decent standard of living after…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 dips again, here’s what I think smart investors do next

| Andrew Mackie

FTSE 100 swings are creating short-term noise — but Andrew Mackie argues this may be where long-term opportunities are quietly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This 67p growth stock’s smashing the FTSE 100 in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar UK growth stock's absolutely flying right now. But it still sports a very reasonable valuation, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Forget SpaceX? Amazon stock offers exposure to space cheaply

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon is the best performing Mag 7 stock in 2026. That's because investors are realising that there's huge potential in…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How much does an investor need in an ISA to target £1,500 in monthly passive income?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers reckons a bit of commitment and discipline can help generate a wonderful passive income stream for retirement.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Prediction: by December, £5,000 invested in UK shares will be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down three different price forecasts for UK shares and explains which sectors of the stock market analysts…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

easyJet shares plummet 30% in 3 months! Is it now a top stock to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Surging fuel costs have sent easyJet shares plummeting, but is this volatility turning the airline into one of the best…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, a £5,000 investment in BP shares could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the latest price forecasts for BP shares if peace returns to the Middle East or if…

Read more »