Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £1k bags investors 813 shares in this 7%-yielding income stock

£1k bags investors 813 shares in this 7%-yielding income stock

This under-the-radar small-cap income stock is on track to hit 50 years of uninterrupted dividend increases! With a 7.2% yield is it a no brainer?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

There are lots of high-yielding income stocks for UK investors to choose from. But one under-the-radar opportunity that could prove quite lucrative is James Halstead (LSE:JHD). And it’s one of many small-cap companies that rarely receive attention from institutional analysts.

But with the business entering into one of the toughest trading environments seen in years, the stock’s taken a bit of a beating, down by over 50% in the last five years. But as a result, the dividend yield is now a tasty-looking 7.2%. And with just £1,000, an investor can snap up roughly 813 shares right now.

So what’s going on? And could this secretly be an excellent time to think about buying?

What happened to James Halstead?

While most investors may not be familiar with the James Halstead brand, there’s a good chance they’ve stood on one of its products. The company manufactures commercial vinyl flooring. That’s the stuff you’ll find on the floors of hospitals, schools, airports, hotels, offices, warehouses, and other types of commercial properties.

And having been in business since 1914, the company has established itself as a leading global supplier in its niche.

Unfortunately, the company’s fallen upon hard times of late. While the pandemic helped spark a construction and refurbishment boom, demand in the years since has been far softer. Why? Because higher interest rates resulted in project delays and lower building activity.

Skip ahead to 2026 and, sadly, those headwinds continue to persist, with new ones thrown on top.

James Halstead’s vinyl-based flooring products are manufactured from PVC – a type of plastic derived from petrochemicals. And with the conflict in the Middle East causing massive disruptions to global oil & gas supply chains, the company’s suffering from unfavourable inflationary effects.

The result? Both revenues and profits across the last six months of 2025 continue to be weak, weighing down on investor sentiment. And yet cash flows are still rising, as is the dividend. In fact, the income stock’s on track to deliver its 50th year of consecutive dividend hikes – an exceptional feat!

50 years of continuous dividend growth

Even with all the challenges plaguing the business, it remains highly cash generative. In fact, its latest results revealed a massive 45.8% increase in operating cash inflows from £25.3m to £36.9m.

With lower order volumes, the firm didn’t have to replenish as much inventory. At the same time, receivables from previous orders continued to roll in. And the result has been a massive uplift in cash flow conversion, despite profits moving in the wrong direction.

For income investors, this dynamic is crucial. And it signals that despite encountering challenges, James Halstead remains a healthy cash-generative business that can continue to comfortably reward shareholders with an ever-increasing payout.

Of course, that doesn’t make it risk-free. The impact of surging petrochemical prices has yet to be reflected in the group’s financials. And with energy costs on the rise, manufacturing margins look like they’re about to get squeezed.

Nevertheless, with a debt-free balance sheet, the firm appears better positioned than most manufacturers to withstand some macroeconomic turmoil. That’s why, despite what the trajectory of its share price suggests, investors may want to take a closer look at this potential hidden gem.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

Is a £100,000 SIPP big enough to retire on?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how much money investors need in a SIPP to fund a decent standard of living after…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 dips again, here’s what I think smart investors do next

| Andrew Mackie

FTSE 100 swings are creating short-term noise — but Andrew Mackie argues this may be where long-term opportunities are quietly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This 67p growth stock’s smashing the FTSE 100 in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar UK growth stock's absolutely flying right now. But it still sports a very reasonable valuation, says Edward Sheldon.

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Forget SpaceX? Amazon stock offers exposure to space cheaply

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Amazon is the best performing Mag 7 stock in 2026. That's because investors are realising that there's huge potential in…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How much does an investor need in an ISA to target £1,500 in monthly passive income?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers reckons a bit of commitment and discipline can help generate a wonderful passive income stream for retirement.

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Prediction: by December, £5,000 invested in UK shares will be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down three different price forecasts for UK shares and explains which sectors of the stock market analysts…

Read more »

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.
Investing Articles

easyJet shares plummet 30% in 3 months! Is it now a top stock to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Surging fuel costs have sent easyJet shares plummeting, but is this volatility turning the airline into one of the best…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, a £5,000 investment in BP shares could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down the latest price forecasts for BP shares if peace returns to the Middle East or if…

Read more »