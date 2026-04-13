£1k bags investors 813 shares in this 7%-yielding income stock

This under-the-radar small-cap income stock is on track to hit 50 years of uninterrupted dividend increases! With a 7.2% yield is it a no brainer?

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There are lots of high-yielding income stocks for UK investors to choose from. But one under-the-radar opportunity that could prove quite lucrative is James Halstead (LSE:JHD). And it’s one of many small-cap companies that rarely receive attention from institutional analysts.

But with the business entering into one of the toughest trading environments seen in years, the stock’s taken a bit of a beating, down by over 50% in the last five years. But as a result, the dividend yield is now a tasty-looking 7.2%. And with just £1,000, an investor can snap up roughly 813 shares right now.

So what’s going on? And could this secretly be an excellent time to think about buying?

What happened to James Halstead?

While most investors may not be familiar with the James Halstead brand, there’s a good chance they’ve stood on one of its products. The company manufactures commercial vinyl flooring. That’s the stuff you’ll find on the floors of hospitals, schools, airports, hotels, offices, warehouses, and other types of commercial properties.

And having been in business since 1914, the company has established itself as a leading global supplier in its niche.

Unfortunately, the company’s fallen upon hard times of late. While the pandemic helped spark a construction and refurbishment boom, demand in the years since has been far softer. Why? Because higher interest rates resulted in project delays and lower building activity.

Skip ahead to 2026 and, sadly, those headwinds continue to persist, with new ones thrown on top.

James Halstead’s vinyl-based flooring products are manufactured from PVC – a type of plastic derived from petrochemicals. And with the conflict in the Middle East causing massive disruptions to global oil & gas supply chains, the company’s suffering from unfavourable inflationary effects.

The result? Both revenues and profits across the last six months of 2025 continue to be weak, weighing down on investor sentiment. And yet cash flows are still rising, as is the dividend. In fact, the income stock’s on track to deliver its 50th year of consecutive dividend hikes – an exceptional feat!

50 years of continuous dividend growth

Even with all the challenges plaguing the business, it remains highly cash generative. In fact, its latest results revealed a massive 45.8% increase in operating cash inflows from £25.3m to £36.9m.

With lower order volumes, the firm didn’t have to replenish as much inventory. At the same time, receivables from previous orders continued to roll in. And the result has been a massive uplift in cash flow conversion, despite profits moving in the wrong direction.

For income investors, this dynamic is crucial. And it signals that despite encountering challenges, James Halstead remains a healthy cash-generative business that can continue to comfortably reward shareholders with an ever-increasing payout.

Of course, that doesn’t make it risk-free. The impact of surging petrochemical prices has yet to be reflected in the group’s financials. And with energy costs on the rise, manufacturing margins look like they’re about to get squeezed.

Nevertheless, with a debt-free balance sheet, the firm appears better positioned than most manufacturers to withstand some macroeconomic turmoil. That’s why, despite what the trajectory of its share price suggests, investors may want to take a closer look at this potential hidden gem.