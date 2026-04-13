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10.4% dividend yield! Should I buy this high-income FTSE stock today?

The FTSE 250 is packed with top stocks paying impressive dividend yields. But not all of them are sustainable, and this one might be an income trap.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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The FTSE 250 is home to many income stocks paying enormous dividend yields. In fact, 27 companies in the UK’s flagship mid-cap index currently pay 7% or more. And among these, Victrex (LSE:VCT) is stealing the spotlight with a whopping double-digit yield of 10.4%!

On paper, that means investors could be looking at a juicy passive income opportunity. But a high yield is only as good as the underlying earnings supporting it. And if cash profits start falling behind, this seemingly lucrative income opportunity could become an income trap.

So, let’s figure out which camp Victrex shares belong to.

Why is the Victrex yield so high?

Victrex is a global leading manufacturer of PEEK polymers – a high-performance lightweight thermoplastic used throughout the automotive, aerospace, medical, and industrial engineering sectors.

However, a global inventory glut combined with higher interest rates has weighed heavily on PEEK polymer demand across most of its target markets in recent years. As such, Victrex shares haven’t exactly been stellar performers of late. In fact, the stock is down close to 70% since April 2021. And even in 2026, the shares have continued to slip.

Despite this cyclical downturn, management has nonetheless maintained shareholder payouts, resulting in the yield climbing from around 2.5% to over 10% today.

The question investors now have to answer is whether or not the cycle is approaching its long-anticipated recovery.

Green shoots are emerging

In its 2025 fiscal year (ending in September), some encouraging trends started to emerge.

After years of customers relying on excess pandemic-era inventory, the destocking headwinds finally started showing signs of slowdown down. And while a less favourable product mix still resulted in underlying profits suffering, that too might soon start to change.

Following its latest trading update in February 2026, management’s profit improvement plan is now underway with a minimum savings target of £10m per year by September 2027. As such, the company has described 2026 as a “transitional year”, with a step up in volumes, growth, and profitability expected in 2027 and beyond.

Risk versus reward

Obviously, seeing early signs of recovery is promising, as is the expected long-term trajectory of the global PEEK polymer market. However, there still remains a lot of uncertainty surrounding this business, especially for its dividend.

Why? Because as things stand, the company is paying out more in dividends than it’s generating in profit… a lot more.

For reference, Victrex’s dividend per share in 2025 stood at 59.56p versus an earnings per share of just 32p. And subsequently, management has been taking on debt to continue rewarding shareholders.

Needless to say, it’s a risky move. And if the expected market rebound fails to materialise or another macroeconomic headwind emerges, delaying the recovery, the company could end up in a deep financial hole.

The honest verdict

Victrex’s lofty dividend yield is a reflection of the non-trivial risk surrounding this business. There is a valid bull case to be made if market conditions improve as expected. But any further delays or disruptions could quickly wipe out such hopes, leaving investors vulnerable to a dividend cut.

Personally, the risk’s too high for my tastes. That’s why I’m looking at other high-yield income opportunities right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Victrex Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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