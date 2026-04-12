Mark Hartley checks forecasts to see what income advantages Lloyds shares could add to an ISA portfolio over the coming three years.

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Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares as we head into a new 2026 ISA season

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After a brief slide, Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares have bounced back decently this week, up about 5%. Despite market jitters, the Black Horse bank still acts as a reliable bellwether for the wider UK market.

Many British investors think of Lloyds when they think of the FTSE 100, and that makes sense: it’s one of the largest, most widely held stocks in the index.

The bank is also a big dividend payer, so it’s a natural name for anyone looking for income inside an ISA or SIPP.

But remember, the yield is only half the story. The real question is whether those dividends are sustainable over the long term. A high yield means little if the payout growth lags behind inflation due to lower earnings, tougher regulation or a weak economy.

So it’s worth looking beyond the yield alone and thinking about earnings cover, balance sheet strength and the interest rate backdrop.

Dividend forecast to 2028

At the moment, Lloyds pays a full‑year dividend of 3.65p. Analysts expect that to rise to 4.25p this year, 5p in 2027 and 5.36p by 2028.

Using an average reference price of around 100p, that would push the forward yield close to 5.24%, which sits near the upper end of recent years’ range.

Earnings per share (EPS) are forecast to climb from about 6.9p today to 13.28p by 2028, which keeps the payout ratio comfortably under 50%.

That implies a decent buffer around the dividend, provided the bank can keep growing profit and avoid bad loans, fines or other risk factors.

Price and total return

Analysts aren’t just forecasting higher dividends, they also expect the share price itself to move. The 12‑month average price target is roughly 118.6p, about 17.9% above today’s level.

Naturally, a higher share price would drag down the yield somewhat. Still, the combination of dividend income and capital growth could still deliver a total return well above 20% over the next 12 months — if these forecasts pan out.

Risks you should know

All stocks face ongoing risks, particularly banks, so these forecasts could prove optimistic. Lloyds’ earnings are heavily tied to UK interest rates and the health of the UK housing market.

If the economy weakens or unemployment ticks up, loan losses can rise quickly, hitting profits and threatening a dividend cut.

The recent motor finance scandal means the bank’s under increased regulatory pressure, which can limit how much it can pay out in dividends at any one time.

Why it still fits in a portfolio

Risks or not, Lloyds remains a foundational holding in my portfolio and I think any British investor should consider the same.

Its size, scale and dividend policy make it a useful core holding for income‑focused investors, but only when combined with a mix of other UK and global stocks.

Alone, it’s a bit boring, so think about mixing it in with some diverse options. A few growth drivers like Games Workshop, dividend stars like Legal & General and a few value picks. Right now, 3i Group and IAG are looking cheap on an earnings basis.