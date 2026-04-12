Here’s how FTSE 100 stocks could help an investor double their State Pension with a £25,150 annual income

Harvey Jones shows how building a diversified portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks in an ISA could help investors turbo-charge their total retirement income.

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FTSE 100 stocks are a brilliant way of generating a passive income for retirement, and reducing reliance on the State Pension. So how does that work?

From April 6, the full new state pension is worth £12,547.60 a year. It’s a useful foundation, but it won’t stretch far (and many pensioners won’t even get that much). Research from the Retirement Living Standards shows a single person needs £13,400 just to enjoy the bare minimum retirement lifestyle. They need £31,700 for a moderate one and £43,900 to be comfortable.

That’s why it’s vital to build additional income where possible. Workplace pensions help, for those lucky enough to get one. The Stocks and Shares ISA offers another great way of building wealth. Every adult can use their £20,000 contribution limit to tuck away up to that amount a year, with all growth and dividends free of tax for life.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Building the pot

Let’s say an investor aims to generate a second income worth double the new State Pension of £25,095 a year. Combined with the pension, that delivers a total income of £37,642, more than enough for a ‘moderate’ retirement.

Investing £5,000 a year over 30 years, with annual returns averaging 7%, would build an ISA portfolio worth £505,365. Spread across a range of FTSE 100 shares yielding 5%, that pot could generate annual income of £25,268.

That’s a simplified illustration and not without its flaws. Inflation will erode the spending power of that ISA pot over the decades, while the State Pension should hopefully rise a lot higher. Even so, it shows how steady investing and compounding can transform modest contributions into a meaningful income stream.

NatWest pays lots of dividend income

I can see a host of tempting dividend income stocks on the FTSE 100 today. One that stands out is NatWest Group (LSE: NWG). Its shares have had a stunning run lately, rising 47% over the last year and 185% over five. The board has paid generous dividends on top. Reinvesting shareholder payouts can turbocharge the long-term total return. Dividends can then be drawn as a regular income in retirement.

NatWest remains closely tied to the UK economy, and that brings risks. Slower growth and rising costs could increase business and customer loan impairments. If we slip into stagflation or recession, that could hit profits too.

Yet the shares look good value with a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. The trailing yield is a thumping 5.32%, and with luck there’s more income to come. Forecasts suggest a yield of 5.88% over the next year, rising to 6.59% in 2027. After such a strong run, the shares may slow from here, but I think NatWest is still worth considering for income-focused investors.

Diversify across the FTSE 100

Investors shouldn’t bet their retirement income on a single stock. Diversification is essential, spreading exposure across sectors and income sources. Following recent volatility, I can see plenty of established names across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 offering attractive yields at modest valuations. The income they pay should be a brilliant supplement to the basic State Pension.