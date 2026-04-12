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Here’s how a £20k ISA could earn you a £6,493 income every month!

This one ISA trick could significantly increase the amount of passive income investors make over the long term. Royston Wild reveals what it is.

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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Investing in an ISA for passive income is a great idea for long-term investors. I own one myself, and reinvest the dividends I receive to boost compound growth. When I retire, I can also look forward to making withdrawals without paying a penny in income tax.

How does a £6,493 monthly passive income in retirement sound to you? Pretty good, right? It doesn’t have to be a pipe dream, and here I’ll show you how.

High-yield heroes

When you’re investing for dividends, it’s natural to chase the highest-yielding shares out there. We all love the idea of getting the maximum bang for our buck, whether it’s when finding stocks to buy or doing the weekly shop. The greater the dividend yield, the more money an investor gets back for every pound invested.

I hold a large number of high-yield dividend stocks in my own portfolio. Legal & General (dividend yield: 8.7%), HSBC (5%), and Aviva (6.7%) are a few FTSE 100 shares with better-than-average yields I own today.

But just owning big-paying dividend shares can be an expensive strategy over the long term. This is because shares with enormous yields are often investor traps. The yield can often be high because the share price has slumped, signalling underlying problems with the business that can hit profits and dividends. In other cases, sky-high yields can be unsustainable over the long term, paving the way for income disappointment.

The real thing

For this reason, it’s important to consider companies that consistently grow their dividends as well. This strategy has other advantages, like providing an income that keeps up with or even exceeds inflation, and creating a wealth-building snowball effect as dividends steadily rise.

It’s why I’ve also added Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) shares to my portfolio. Today the soft drinks company’s dividend yield is 2.7%, below the broader FTSE 100’s 3.2%. But that doesn’t put me off — I’m more interested in the company’s record of 13 consecutive yearly dividend hikes.

What’s more, dividends have grown at an exponential rate, averaging 11.6% a year over the last decade.

So what makes Coca-Cola such an exceptional dividend grower? The answer lies in its market-leading brands, global reach, and strong pricing power, providing reliable cash generation. Every day, Coke is consumed an astonishing 1.9bn times by consumers worldwide.

Competition is fierce in its markets and poses obvious risks. However, with enormous market budgets and a great record of innovation, demand for its drinks still remains white-hot, even during economic downturns.

Making a £6k+ ISA income

Through a combination of dividend growth stocks like this and high-yield shares, I believe an annual ISA return of 9% is very achievable. At this rate, £20,000 invested steadily over the course of the tax year could create an ISA worth £1.1m after 20 years.

This would then generate a £6,493 monthly income if invested in 7%-yielding income shares.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc, Coca-Cola Hbc Ag, HSBC Holdings, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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