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Here’s how a £20,000 ISA could be the starting point for a £50k annual passive income

Harvey Jones shows how investors could generate a life-changing passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 stocks and shares, entirely free of tax.

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Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
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A Stocks and Shares ISA is a brilliant way of building up a tax-free passive income for retirement. As of Monday (6 April), we’ve all got a brand new £20,000 ISA contribution limit. So how can we turn that into something far more substantial?

Those who can invest their ISA allowance early in the tax year give themselves a valuable head start. Time in the market matters. The longer the money is invested, the more chance it has to grow and compound.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

New figures from Vanguard underline this. An investor putting £20,000 into a spread of global shares at the start of each tax year over the past decade would have £393,102 today. Waiting until the final day of each tax year would have produced £349,234. That £44,000 shortfall is purely down to lost time in the market. Each contribution had less opportunity to grow, and that shortfall compounds over time.

Early-bird investing pays

Let’s say an investor uses their full £20k allowance on the first date of the tax year, for 20 years. I know most of us can’t afford to do that, but the results are stunning for those who can. Assuming an average annual compound total return of 8% a year (not guaranteed, of course), they’d end up with £988,458.

If their pot was invested in FTSE 100 dividend stocks producing an average yield of 5% a year, they’d generate a stunning £49,423 a year income. Better still, that doesn’t eat into the original capital, leaving it intact and still growing.

GSK shares are flying

Pharmaceuticals giant GSK (LSE: GSK) is one FTSE 100 stock that’s worked well for me lately. After a lengthy rebuilding phase, the business has regained momentum. The share price is up more than 70% over the last year and has even climbed 6% in the past month, despite Middle East tensions.

It’s not quite as cheap as it was when I bought it in 2024. Back then, the price-to-earnings ratio was around eight. Today, it’s edged up to 12.7. But that still looks reasonable for a global healthcare name with improving prospects. As the share price has climbed, the yield has eased back to around 3%. That’s lower than before, but still offers a steady stream of income alongside potential growth.

As always, there are risks to consider. Drug development is expensive and uncertain, and may ultimately lead to nothing. Tariffs, tight government budgets and class action lawsuits can all hit the bottom line. Share price growth may ease up from here, but GSK strikes me as a dependable long-term holding.

Building the stream

No investor should base their retirement on a single dividend income stock. It’s essential to have a diversified spread of shares, across different sectors. There are plenty of established names across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 offering yields of 5%, 6% or even 7% today. Many look great value after recent volatility. The earlier investors start, the better. However, those who don’t have large sums of cash handy will find drip-feeding money into the market pays off too.

Harvey Jones has positions in GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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