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5%+ dividend yields and P/Es below 11! 2 FTSE 100 shares to consider

The London stock market’s bursting with bargains following recent choppiness. Here Royston Wild reveals two cheap FTSE stars that deserve some love.

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Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
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The FTSE 100 has recovered strongly since the shock of the Iran war drove share prices lower. The UK’s premier share index is up 1.6% over the past month, as dip buyers have emerged to snap up cheap shares.

There are still plenty of bargains to be had, however. Some quality Footsie shares continue to look cheap despite the broader index’s recovery. Take Tritax Big Box REIT (LSE:BBOX) and ICG (LSE:ICG).

Not only do these blue-chip stocks carry rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. They also boast dividend yields well above the index average of 3.2%. In my view, they’re two of the best bargains on the stock market today. Here’s why.

Tritax Big Box REIT

Rising interest rates carry a raft of problems for property stocks. It’s why real estate investment trust (REIT) Tritax has dropped 5.6% over the last month — with inflationary pressures growing, the Bank of England may be forced to hike lending costs in the coming months.

The issue for REITs is that higher interest rates hit property valuations, depressing net asset values and causing balance sheet pressure. They also push up borrowing costs, so while Tritax doesn’t have enormous debts (loan-to-value was 33% as of December), its debt servicing expenses could still jump.

In my view, these pressures are more than baked into Tritax’s low valuation, though. And that represents an attractive dip buying opportunity to consider. The firm’s forward P/E’s dropped to 10.6, while its dividend yield’s risen to 5.3%.

I especially like Tritax because of its passive income potential. That FTSE 100-beating yield partly reflects REIT rules, which state 90% of rental profits be distributed to shareholders. I’m also confident its diversified, blue-chip tenant base and long rental contracts should keep cash flows stable, which is critical for dividends. Its weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) sits above 10 years.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

ICG

Now ICG could find itself under more pressure if inflation soars and economic conditions worsen. The company formerly known as Intermediate Capital Group lends money and manages investments for wealthy individuals and institutions.

During tough times, demand for new financing can drop, while existing borrowers may struggle to repay their loans. Finally, investment returns can fall if financial markets deteriorate, putting more pressure on earnings.

So why should investors consider ICG shares today? One reason is its stunning value — its P/E for 2026 has slipped to 9.9, while the dividend yield has increased to 5.5%. Another is the FTSE company’s resilience during previous downturns, as demonstrated by its ability to lift dividends every year since the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

Finally, I’m still confident ICG will deliver robust long-term returns. And as someone who invests for extended periods, this is most important to me personally. Alternative investments and private credit providers are experiencing strong structural growth as traditional banks tighten their lending rules.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tritax Big Box REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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