Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 invested in AstraZeneca shares 5 years ago is now worth…

£20,000 invested in AstraZeneca shares 5 years ago is now worth…

AstraZeneca shares have more than doubled since 2021 — but they still look very undervalued. Here’s why forecast earnings growth could close that gap soon.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) shares have benefited from one of the most impressive long‑term reinventions in the FTSE 100.

A decade ago, it was a lumbering, patent‑cliff‑ridden pharma giant. Today it is a high‑growth, oncology‑driven, research‑led machine with global scale and a pipeline that most rivals would kill for.

And from 8 April 2021 to now, a £20,000 holding in the stock would have grown into£44,108 once dividends are included. That is a share price gain of £21,143, plus another £2,965 in dividends, giving a total return of around 121%.

That said, I believe there is still a huge gap remaining between the stock’s price and its ‘fair value’. And experience has shown that share prices tend to converge to this fair value over time.

So, what sort of potential price gains are we looking at?

Strong growth momentum

A risk to AstraZeneca is any delay in the ramp‑up of key oncology launches that could squeeze its earnings. And it is ultimately growth in these that power any firm’s share price higher. Another is any regulatory or clinical setbacks across its late‑stage pipeline that could delay key products’ path to market.

However, analysts forecast that the company’s earnings will grow a very robust 13% a year over the medium term. And these projections look well supported by recent results.

Reported earnings per share (EPS) soared 45% year on year to $6.60 (£5), reflecting strong operating leverage and lower impairment charges. Revenue jumped 9%to $58.7bn, driven by Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, Respiratory & Immunology, and Rare Disease. And operating profit rose 9% to $18.49bn, powered by strong performances from TagrissoImfinziCalquence and the accelerating antibody-drug cancer medicines portfolio.

Looking ahead, management expects mid‑to‑high single‑digit revenue growth and low double‑digit core EPS growth in 2026. AstraZeneca also reiterated its forecast that it will hit its 2030 target of $80bn in annual revenue.

Where ‘should’ the shares be trading?

In my experience as a former investment bank trader, discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis is the optimal way to ascertain a share’s fair value.

It does this by projecting an underlying business’s future cash flows and then ‘discounting’ them back to today. The more uncertain those earnings are, the higher the return investors demand and the greater the discount applied.

Some analysts’ DCF modelling is more bearish than mine due to the inputs used. However, based on my DCF assumptions — including a 7.2% discount rate — AstraZeneca shares are 38% undervalued at their current £149.07 price.

Therefore, their fair value could secretly be close to £240.44 a share.

And because stocks can trade to their fair value over time, this price-to-value gap suggests a potentially terrific buying opportunity to consider today if those DCF assumptions hold.

My investment view

I believe the market is still underestimating AstraZeneca’s earnings power, driven by the rapid shift into a higher‑growth, innovation‑led business.

With analysts expecting double‑digit profit growth and management guiding to sustained expansion through to 2030, it looks much stronger than the share price implies.

So, I will be adding to my holding in the firm shortly and think it worthy of other investors’ attention.

I also have my eye on other high-growth stocks that look seriously undervalued.

Simon Watkins has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound data
Investing Articles

Could AI bring on the mother of all stock market crashes?

| James Beard

Some are predicting AI will lead to a stock market crash like we’ve never seen before. James Beard considers how…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

How did Rolls-Royce shares add £5bn in market cap in one day?

| John Fieldsend

Rolls-Royce shares have just had a brilliant day. Is this a sign the share price is about to go on…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How much would someone need in an ISA to target a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how a novice investor could leverage an empty ISA to target a passive income in excess…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
US Stock

Down 10% this year, this S&P 500 banking giant looks super-cheap

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags a S&P 500 stock that’s had a rough few months but could start to rally if his…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Dividend Shares

4 FTSE 250 shares that could generate a 4-figure monthly second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out income shares with yields in excess of 7% that he believes could slot in well to…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

As Diageo shares sink, this ‘opposite’ stock in the FTSE 250 is soaring 

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Diageo shares are falling due to lower demand for alcohol. But this backdrop is boosting other stocks such as this…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Is BAE Systems the FTSE 100’s newest AI stock?

| John Fieldsend

Defence stock BAE Systems has proved a good buy for investors of late, but could it get a further boost…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Under £5 now! Here’s why I think Tesco’s share price should be trading closer to £7

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price looks too cheap to me for a business growing profits, boosting cash flow and undertaking buybacks at…

Read more »