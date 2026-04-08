As the UK stock market makes a go at a recovery, Mark Hartley identifies one FTSE 250 stock that could be selling at an incredible bargain.

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100%+ earnings growth and a P/E of 8.5? Could this be a once-in-a-decade stock market gift for value investors?

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The UK stock market took a beating recently but already looks to be bouncing back. The FTSE 100‘s up 5.5% after dipping below 10,000, while the FTSE 250 has recovered 3.5% after falling near 20,000 for the first time in a year.

That said, don’t assume we’re entirely in the clear yet. The rebound’s been helped by bargain hunting and the market’s usual habit of snapping back after sharp sell-offs. But sentiment remains fragile and the rally could still fade if the macro picture worsens.

A stronger FTSE 100 often reflects defensive qualities and overseas earnings, not a full return to calm.

The oil shock

The biggest threat is still the oil shock. Brent crude has surged as the Middle East conflict escalates, and reports suggest diplomacy has not yet produced a lasting breakthrough. Higher energy costs can feed inflation, squeeze consumer spending, and make it harder for central banks to cut rates. That’s bad news for risk assets.

So why have markets bounced? Partly because investors think the worst may already be priced in, and partly because some buyers are stepping in after the sell-off. But that optimism can only last if oil prices stabilise and the conflict begins to see a potential end.

For investors, that argues for caution. Keep some cash back, lean toward defensive shares, and avoid highly speculative names that need perfect conditions to work. If markets wobble again, the companies with strong balance sheets and reliable cash flow are usually the ones that hold up best.

Eyeing opportunity

Market dips can present opportunities if you know where to look. The trick’s identifying stocks with a high chance of rebound. In short, these are businesses that would be doing well if it weren’t for the external market — strong earnings growth, managemable debt, rising dividends, solid cash flow.

A good example is South American mining outfit Hochschild Mining (LSE: HOC). The FTSE 250-listed stock is down 21.5% in the past month despite earnings growth of 102% year on year.

The balance sheet’s decent, with debt half of equity and just enough current assets to cover short-term liabilities.

Profitability is spectacular, with return on equity (ROE) at 29.9% and a net margin of 17.9%. And with strong growth forecasts, its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is estimated around only 8.5.

Basically, it’s a rapidly growing stock in high demand with minimal debt and a price that looks far below fair value.

So what’s the catch?

The risk is clear: mining’s cyclical, and Hochschild still depends on gold and silver prices, which can move sharply. Improvements at its Mara Rosa, Brazil, site are still a work in progress, and operational hiccups have already hurt sentiment.

Peru, Argentina and Brazil also bring political, tax and execution risks that can quickly change the story.

Still, the overall picture looks like an attractive recovery play to consider: a growing, cash-generative business that’s lightly geared and appears undervalued. It may not be a risk-free opportunity, but it’s one that I don’t plan to miss.

Keep in mind, it’s always smart to balance out any investment within a diversified portfolio spread over several sectors and regions. To that end, I’ve identified several other great opportunities on the UK stock market recently…