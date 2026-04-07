Tesla stock’s phenomenally expensive, but that hasn’t stopped retail investors from piling in over the past year. Dr James Fox takes a closer look.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Tesla stock just got a little cheaper, but why? And should anyone care?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock slipped before the Easter break after the company reported Q1 2026 delivery figures that came in below analyst expectations — and the numbers are worth a closer look.

Tesla delivered 358,023 vehicles in the first quarter. That missed Wall Street expectations of around 365,000 by roughly 7,600 units.

That’s not a huge miss, but there’s an unpleasant detail buried in the figures as Tesla produced 408,386 vehicles during the same period. That means there’s over 50,000 cars built but unsold — a growing inventory pile that points to a demand problem, not a logistics hiccup.

So should investors care? Yes and no. The reason why is actually more interesting than the delivery numbers themselves.

Tesla: a car company?

If you’re trying to value Tesla as a car company, you’re already asking the wrong question. At least according to Elon Musk. The bull case for Tesla has almost nothing to do with how many Model Ys roll off the line in Fremont.

It’s about robotaxis, Optimus humanoid robots, and an energy business growing faster than the automotive division.

The fully autonomous robotaxi network — if it ever arrives at scale — would be a completely different business. This would be a software and services operation with margins that traditional automotive companies just can’t compete with.

Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, is another high-potential project. In fact, Musk has suggested it could eventually be the company’s primary product.

And, of course, Tesla’s just part of Musk’s wider business empire. Musk wants to colonise the Moon and Mars — now in that order — and Tesla’s robots would be sent to into space, ahead of human populations, to start the colonisation process.

So there’s a space element too which not a lot of people realise yet.

Valuation disconnect

The problem is that the stock already prices in a great deal of that future — aggressively so. Tesla trades with a price-to-earnings ratio of 155 and price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) of 3.8. For context, Nvidia — the lynchpin of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and with many investments in robotics — trades at just 19 times earnings with a PEG of 0.5.

To justify the current price, you essentially have to believe the robotaxi network works, scales quickly, and isn’t regulated out of existence. You have to believe Optimus ships in volume. You have to believe Tesla keeps its software edge.

That might all happen — but it’s a lot to assume.

My bottom line

I love my Model Y. I genuinely admire what Tesla has built and believe it or not, I’m a Musk fan — he’s undoubtedly the greatest entrepreneur of his generation. However, I invest in obviously undervalued companies — ones where I don’t need a decade of perfect execution to make money. Tesla, right now, isn’t that.

It’s a fascinating company with a price that reflects extraordinary optimism. It might be worth considering, and I’m occasionally tempted, but there are other opportunities that better fit my strategy.