Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » With £5,000 to invest right now, what are the top UK stocks to consider buying?

With £5,000 to invest right now, what are the top UK stocks to consider buying?

Zaven Boyrazian runs through some of the top stocks to buy in April — according to institutional investors — due to the hidden value they offer.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A senior Hispanic couple kayaking

Image source: Getty Images

In my experience, even when the stock market’s throwing a tantrum, there are always terrific stocks to buy. In fact, it’s pretty rare to see the market price companies accurately, often seriously overvaluing or undervaluing their potential.

It’s the latter that I’m interested in finding. And luckily, investors with £5,000 are seemingly spoilt for choice for bargain-buying opportunities in 2026.

Here are two stock picks from the pros.

1. Defensive consumer play

The analyst team at Berenberg Bank have largely focused on potential buying opportunities within the UK’s industrials and construction sectors. However, one exception is Britain’s favourite bakery chain, Greggs (LSE:GRG).

Greggs’ shares have been hit hard in recent years. Slowing organic growth and fears of self-cannibalisation has resulted in the FTSE stock being sold off. And yet, this weak sentiment may have been a bit overblown.

While growth did seemingly grind to a halt in early 2025, the company’s performance has steadily been improving since. And it’s being driven by a combination of improving macroeconomic conditions as well as executing its own self-help initiatives.

Internal cost savings are gaining momentum and helping offset the impact of higher wage inflation and input costs. While the company doesn’t foresee a drastic growth turnaround in 2026, the stage is set for a potentially strong rally in the coming years once market conditions improve.

This is why, just last month, the team at Berenberg not only reiterated its Buy recommendation but also issued a 2,090p share price target – 40% higher than where the stock trades today.

2. A near-monopoly data play

Another UK stock near the top of analyst Buy lists right now is RELX (LSE:REL), a global data analytics specialist.

Like Greggs, RELX has also been hit hard by recent selling, especially in early February, when AI disruption fears reached an apex that saw the entire tech sector get sold off. But so far, the contrarian investors who used this weakness as a buying opportunity have already started enjoying double-digit recovery returns.

By spending the last few years building out its own suite of AI tools, RELX has been actively preparing and defending its business against the risk of AI disruption. And the benefits of these efforts are starting to emerge with revenue growth accelerating on the back of demand for its new AI tools.

The jury’s still out on whether RELX can continue to deliver quality compounding gains. After all, it’s not the only data & analytics company investing heavily in this technology. And if rivals can produce superior tools, the recent panic selling might indeed be justified.

But with the stock still trading at a discount to its historical premium, a growing list of institutional analyst teams from JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and Barclays are adding the firm to their best stocks ‘To Buy’ list.

What’s the verdict?

Out of these two businesses, RELX looks like it’s the more interesting play right now. Greggs undoubtedly holds some solid recovery potential, but it seems to be more dependent on external market conditions.

By comparison, RELX looks far more in charge of its own destiny. And with a long track record of outpacing expectations, betting against this business feels like a mistake. So for investors with a £5,000 lump sum, RELX shares could be worth mulling.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc and RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Nvidia stock 6 months ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock's taking a breather at the moment. But it could be getting ready for its next move higher, says…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

I hold Lloyds. Is it madness to buy Barclays shares too?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is keen to buy Barclays shares but wonders whether he's simply doubling down, given that he already holds…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

It’s time we all took a long, cold look at the Lloyds share price

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price has been good to Harvey Jones, making him a huge fan of the FTSE 100 bank.…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett didn’t retire early. But could his investing wisdom help you do so?

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's wisdom from decades of stock market investing is actionable even for a modest investor who simply aims to…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 compelling investment ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon discusses some ideas to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA and highlights a UK stock that could…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to buy shares in a long time?

| Stephen Wright

Earlier this week, Bill Ackman stated on X that this is the best time to buy shares in a long…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 35 shares in an incredibly reliable FTSE 100 dividend stock

| Stephen Wright

Despite falling 72% from their highs, shares in this FTSE 100 company have been an incredibly reliable source of dividend…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This is what Warren Buffett has to say about passive income — and I’m listening!

| Mark Hartley

While searching for new ways to earn passive income, our writer takes to heart sage advice from the Oracle of…

Read more »