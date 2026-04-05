Investing regularly in UK shares could provide an ample second income and build a sizable nest egg at the same time. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

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How to invest £300 a month in UK shares to target a £51,359 annual second income

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Owning high-quality UK shares can help patient investors build substantial wealth. That’s because, given enough time, the best British businesses are able to evolve and grow into potential industry titans. And for investors who spot the winners early on, investing as little as £300 a month could be more than enough to potentially establish a second annual income of up to £51,359.

Here’s how.

Building long-term wealth

Over the long run, the FTSE 100‘s generated close to an 8% average total annual return. But in more recent years, those gains have been a bit more impressive, averaging closer to 9.4% over the last decade.

That means anyone who’s been drip feeding £300 a month since 2016 has compounded close to £59,385 today. And assuming this trend of higher gains continues into the future, that same portfolio could reach close to £600,000 over the next 20 years.

When following the 4% withdrawal rule, an investment portfolio of this scale would be sufficient to provide an annual second income of £24,000.

That’s not bad, but stock pickers could do even better…

Accelerating wealth

While the FTSE 100 has had a good decade, some UK shares have delivered far superior results. Take Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) as a perfect example to consider.

Through solid operational management, the precious metals mining giant has supported robust production volumes, while gold and silver prices have entered into a new supercycle.

The result has been surging profits, translating into an impressive 636% total return over the last decade. On an annualised basis, that’s the equivalent of 22.1%. And anyone who’s been drip feeding £300 each month at this impressive rate of return is sitting on a chunky £129,250 today.

If this momentum continues for another 10 years, that’s more than enough to grow a portfolio to just shy of £1.3m, unlocking a £51,359 second income in the process.

Of course, the question is, can Hochschild maintain its double-digit gains over the next 10 years?

Bull versus bear

Achieving a 20%+ average annualised return is pretty extraordinary. And maintaining such a Warren Buffett-like return is no easy feat. Yet, when digging a little deeper, Hochschild might be able to pull it off.

The group’s Monte do Carmo gold project in Brazil could be close to unlocking a step change in production volumes as early as 2028 to 2029.

Assuming everything stays on schedule, that represents a roughly 30% uplift in current production volumes. And if the geopolitical landscape remains volatile, precious metal prices could have further to climb, unlocking exceptional operating leverage.

Don’t forget, mining comes with a lot of fixed costs, so when commodity prices surge, so do profit margins. But this also works in reverse.

If the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are resolved, global trade tensions subside, and economic concerns cool, precious metals could see a sharp reversal in prices, taking Hochschild’s profits with them.

The bottom line

Investing in any UK shares is far from a risk-free endeavour, especially when aiming for 20%+ annualised gains. But as Hochschild Mining has demonstrated, the process can unlock substantial wealth, accelerating the journey to financial independence.

That’s why I think this mining stock might still be worth a closer look for more adventurous portfolios. But it’s not the only high growth opportunity I’ve spotted this week.