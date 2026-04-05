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How many Lloyds shares would I need to target £1,250 annual passive income?

Lloyds shares have a reputation for being excellent for dividends. But how many would be needed to match the return on one of the bank’s savings accounts?

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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In 2025, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) raised the annual dividend paid on its shares by a massive 15.2%. This inflation-busting hike was possible due to a 6.9% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 11.1% rise in earnings per share (EPS).

But how many of the bank’s shares would be needed to beat the highest rate of interest paid on one of its savings accounts? Let’s find out.

Monthly saver

Currently (2 April), it’s possible to earn interest of 6.25% on the bank’s ‘Club Lloyds Monthly Saver’ product. This is likely to be extremely attractive to those with a bit of spare cash. After all, the Bank of England’s base rate is 3.75%.

However, unlike someone wanting to buy the bank’s shares, there’s a monthly £400 limit on how much can be put into the account. Also, the rate quoted is only available for 12 months. After a year, the account reverts back to a ‘Standard Saver’ and pays 1% a year.

And at the risk of being accused of being a bit of a killjoy, it has to be remembered that for many people the interest earned will be taxed. In contrast, dividend income in a Stocks and Shares ISA remains tax free.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

However, leaving these details to one side, the 6.25% rate is higher than the stock’s current yield of 3.8%.

Based on the bank’s 2025 dividend, it would need 34,123 Lloyds shares costing £32,895 to match the £1,250 of interest earned on a £20,000 deposit.

An alternative approach

However, history shows that the stock market has outperformed cash. Indeed, Lloyds’ share price has increased by an average of 16.2% a year since April 2021. This excludes the impact of the dividends received over this period. Of course, there can never be any certainty when it comes to payouts.

Admittedly, a 16.2% annual return is exceptional. Over the same period, the FTSE 350‘s increased by 6.4% a year.

Even so, high-interest savings accounts are often time limited. In contrast, there’s no restriction (other than an individual’s personal circumstances) on the amount that can be invested in the stock market. And by taking a long-term approach, it’s possible to build impressive wealth.

By way of example, the table below shows how much £400 a month will grow over 25 years depending on the rate of return achieved.

Annual rate of returnContribution (£)Investment growth (£)Total value (£)
5%120,000115,248235,248
6%120,000151,832271,832
7%120,000194,987314,987
8%120,000245,935365,935
Source: Hargreaves Lansdown’s investment calculator

A good run

With its strong track record of generous dividends, I can see why Lloyds has more shareholders than any other UK company.

And since the pandemic, it has performed strongly. In 2025, it beat analysts’ earnings expectations. It also improved its net interest margin and return on tangible equity.  

This has played a major part in driving the bank’s share price higher. Since the start of 2025, it’s risen nearly 80%.

My view

However, in my opinion, Lloyds’ shares no longer look so attractive after their amazing 2025 rally.

Relative to earnings, they are the most expensive of the FTSE 100’s five banks.

And while I acknowledge that analysts are forecasting impressive growth through until 2028, they appear a little too optimistic to me given the bank’s near-total reliance on a subdued British economy that could be badly affected by another round of inflation.

Fortunately, there are lots of other brilliant high-yielding stocks to consider at the moment, ones whose share prices appear to me to offer better value than Lloyds.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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