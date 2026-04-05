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Does a 7%+ dividend yield make B&M shares a slam-dunk buy?

B&M shares are now paying an enormous 8.3% dividend yield! But there’s a small catch, as investment analyst Zaven Boyrazian explains.

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Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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With its dividend yield now sitting close to 8.3%, B&M European Value (LSE:BME) shares are looking increasingly tempting for investors seeking a passive income. And with the discount retailer now trading near its lowest level since its IPO, there may even be an opportunity for both value and growth investors seeking to capitalise on a potentially massive recovery rally.

Yet, there’s a slight catch here. So I’ll break down exactly what investors need to watch out for.

A divisive opportunity

Depending on which analyst report you read, B&M’s either a deeply bottomed-out classic value stock or a massive value trap heading even further south. And the trouble is, there’s evidence to support both arguments, creating a fairly split opinion among the experts.

So how did we get here?

The collapse of B&M shares stems from a series of cascading problems, including an inventory glut, subsequent profit warnings, an accounting error, and CEO and CFO departures.

It goes without saying that’s the exact opposite of what investors want to see from a business. Even more so, given that these operational mistakes have resulted in B&M losing market share at a time when the wider discount retail industry has been thriving.

But with new leadership at the helm, is there hope for a turnaround, or is it still all downhill from here?

Bull versus bear

Even with weakened earnings projections for 2026, B&M shares are still exceptionally cheap with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 7.4. It’s one of the lowest valuations in the sector. And it’s why even at an 8.3% dividend yield, shareholder payouts are actually still comfortably covered by cash flow.

What’s more, this coverage could soon start steadily improving under new CEO Tjeerd Jegen. It’s still early days. But his ‘Back to B&M Basics’ plan of simplifying the product range, cutting prices, and improving value perception among consumers has begun delivering results.

Organic UK like-for-like growth’s starting to move back in the right direction. And at the same time, B&M’s expansion efforts in France are seemingly firing on all cylinders, delivering double-digit growth reminiscent of the group’s historical UK performance.

The question now is, was the recent boost to organic growth driven by genuine improvement, or was it due to the trading period covering the Christmas shopping season?

That’s one of the key arguments that bearish investors are making right now. Suppose the next set of results shows negative or even just slower like-for-like growth? In that case, it suggests that Jegen’s strategy may simply not be enough to recapture lost market share.

In such a scenario, that likely means more pressure on earnings and, in turn, the dividend yield. So where does that leave investors today?

The bottom line

While there are some early signs of improvement, the seasonality impact makes it difficult to determine whether this was due to improved strategy or merely a temporary blip.

Investors will soon find out in the coming quarters of 2026. But given the firm’s poor recent track record of delivering on its promises, I think the wiser move right now is to be patient and wait to see how the situation unfolds.

Therefore, even with a tasty-looking, cash-covered dividend yield, I think there are far more promising income opportunities to explore elsewhere.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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