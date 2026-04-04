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Stock market correction 2026: an extraordinary chance to build a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA?

A 2026 stock market correction could create a rare opportunity to potentially grow a lucrative seven-figure Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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Stock market corrections hand smart British investors a rare opportunity to propel their Stocks and Shares ISAs to new heights. And it looks like we might be in the early innings of another widespread sell-off.

The FTSE 250 fell close to 12% in the last month before making a slight recovery. And both the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 also came close to dipping into correction territory as well.

So far, the market has managed to avoid a massive downturn. But if the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate, that might soon change. Yet while it may not feel like it, future indiscriminate selling could create incredible buying opportunities. And for patient investors, capitalising on these could lead to an impressive £1m portfolio in the long run.

Building a seven-figure ISA

Minor downturns in the stock market are fairly common. But full-blown corrections and crashes don’t come along very often. And while the sell-off in 2026 so far is far from ‘major’, a global energy crisis sparked by the ongoing war in Iran could quickly change that.

If the situation does evolve into a massive market meltdown, it’s important to remember one critical fact. Even after the worst disasters, the stock market has a perfect track record of eventually recovering before going on to reach new record highs.

That means immense wealth can be unlocked for those who see the plummeting prices for what they are: an opportunity.

Under normal market conditions, the UK stock market has historically generated an 8% average return each year. At this rate, for someone who maxes out their Stocks and Shares ISA each year, it would take roughly 21 years to become an ISA millionaire when starting from scratch.

Yet by capitalising on chaos and buying top-notch UK shares at a discount, it’s possible to significantly reduce this waiting time.

In fact, if a portfolio musters closer to a 12% average return, the journey is shortened by roughly five years. And for a 50-year-old brand-new investor, 2026 could prove to be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to retire as a millionaire.

Opportunities to explore

Given that a global energy crisis can be a powerful tailwind for the energy sector, a lot of attention from institutional analysts has unsurprisingly focused on this industry. And one UK stock that’s starting to pop up across several Buy lists is Serica Energy (LSE:SQZ).

Serica is an independent oil & gas exploration and production enterprise operating in the UK North Sea.

With fossil fuel prices spiking, the business is on track to deliver a stellar revenue surge with its top line currently on track to more than double in 2026. And this momentum is only being compounded by a recent January trading update that confirmed a notable step up in production volumes.

Of course, there’s still a significant risk. The current UK government is hostile to North Sea oil & gas exploration, with enormous taxes against any profits made in the region.

While the Iran war does create a strong incentive to secure domestic supply, policy has yet to change, preventing Serica from unleashing its full potential. But with political pressure mounting, and the government’s track record of policy U-turns, that could change.

As such, investors may want to consider taking a closer look at this under-the-radar energy stock in 2026. And it’s not the only opportunity worth exploring right now…

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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